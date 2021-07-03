WATCH NOW: Kierra Jungers' dominant pitching has Newell-Fonda softball riding high

“They just do everything right. We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough game,” West Monona coach Clint Nichols said. “We’d have to do everything right. We hung with them right until the last inning there. They play very good defense, and they put the ball in play every at-bat.”

Darrow isn’t at all surprised that her freshman pitcher has topped her eighth-grade season. As dominant as she was in 2020, Darrow expected even bigger things.

“Kierra is a gamer,” Darrow said. “She works really hard in the offseason to perfect her skills, and she knows that she has a great defense behind her. If she is not having an on game, she knows that they are going to back her up. They support each other really well, and she just works hard.”

While her coach her expected her to excel right away, Jungers has surprised herself these past two seasons. Going into 2020, Jungers said that she was just hoping to earn a spot on the varsity roster. Instead, she wound up as the team’s ace pitcher, and helped lead them all the way to the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

“It’s very surprising, but every year in the offseason the goal is to get a little bit better each day,” Jungers said. “I work really hard in the offseason."