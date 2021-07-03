WATCH NOW: Kierra Jungers' dominant pitching has Newell-Fonda softball riding high

STORM LAKE, Iowa — It would’ve been a lot to ask of Newell-Fonda High School freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers to improve on her impressive eighth-grade season, but she has done just that. She has been better in nearly every way.
Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow is not the least bit surprised.
Last year, the eighth-grade Jungers started her Mustangs’ softball career with a bang. After being named the team’s main starting pitcher, Jungers put up a 10-3 record in 14 starts, with a 1.37 ERA a 0.85 WHIP, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 93 to 15.
In 2021, Jungers has topped those numbers. Through her first 24 starts, Jungers had a 1.09 ERA in 147.2 innings pitched, with 208 strikeouts to just 20 walks. In her 25th start of the season, which came on Saturday against West Monona in Storm Lake, Jungers gave up one run on five hits, and struck out 12 batters as the Mustangs beat the Spartans, 11-1, to improve to 31-4 on the season.
Coming into the game, West Monona was the No. 12 ranked team in Class 2A.
The Mustangs scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning, and then added two more in the fourth, one coming on a solo home run from junior Macy Sievers. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mustangs ended it by scoring five runs, with Sievers scoring the final run on a walk-off single from sophomore Mia Walker which put the Mustangs up by 10.
“They just do everything right. We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough game,” West Monona coach Clint Nichols said. “We’d have to do everything right. We hung with them right until the last inning there. They play very good defense, and they put the ball in play every at-bat.”
Darrow isn’t at all surprised that her freshman pitcher has topped her eighth-grade season. As dominant as she was in 2020, Darrow expected even bigger things.
“Kierra is a gamer,” Darrow said. “She works really hard in the offseason to perfect her skills, and she knows that she has a great defense behind her. If she is not having an on game, she knows that they are going to back her up. They support each other really well, and she just works hard.”
While her coach her expected her to excel right away, Jungers has surprised herself these past two seasons. Going into 2020, Jungers said that she was just hoping to earn a spot on the varsity roster. Instead, she wound up as the team’s ace pitcher, and helped lead them all the way to the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
“It’s very surprising, but every year in the offseason the goal is to get a little bit better each day,” Jungers said. “I work really hard in the offseason."
Newell-Fonda starting catcher Maggie Walker said that concentration is what makes Jungers such an effective starter for the Mustangs. As a pitcher, she does a good job of staying focused and not letting bad moments get to her, not that she has had very many of those in her high school career.
“Kierra is a go-getter,” Walker said. “She goes out and pushes herself as hard as she can, so it doesn’t surprise me that she has gotten better since last season, … just staying in her little head-zone throughout the whole game really helps her out there.”
In addition to Jungers, the Mustangs have ridden their outstanding offense to the No. 1 ranking this year. Currently, four members of the Mustangs starting lineup are hitting over .400, in Macy Sievers, Bailey Sievers, Mary Walker, and Ella Larsen.
Coming into the weekend, Newell-Fonda was second in Class 1A with 260 team RBI, ranked third in team batting average at .370, and was tops in its class with a run differential of 251.
The Mustangs had 12 hits in Saturday's game against the Spartans.
“I tell them every game, play hard, play smart, and good things will happen,” Darrow said. “They go up there with confidence, and they have fun in the box. If you are confident in yourself and you are having fun, everything else will fall where they may.”
Jungers has pitched in some pretty big games over the past two seasons, and will do so again soon. On Wednesday, the No. 1 ranked Mustangs will kick off their postseason with a game against either Glidden-Ralston or Bishop Garrigan in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 2 tournament.
She admits that she is a bit nervous for the playoffs, but after last year’s state tournament experience and her contributions on the volleyball and basketball courts, Darrow is pretty certain that Jungers is ready for the big stage once again.
“She wants to get back to that experience,” Darrow said. “Playing volleyball and basketball, she has a lot of that competitive spirit in her. She wants to provide our team with her best abilities on the mound, and do what she can to help our team in any way.”
The Mustangs will play their regional opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home, awaiting the winner between Bishop Garrigan and Glidden-Ralston.