WATCH NOW: Kingsley-Pierson softball moves on with two late home runs over MMCRU

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Before each game, Kingsley-Pierson High School softball coach Erika Bates sets small goals for the team to accomplish.

There were two on Wednesday night in a Class 1A second-round regional matchup against MMCRU: Win every inning and never give up.

The first goal wasn’t met as planned, but the Panthers lived up to the second one.

The Panthers were down big in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but two key hits helped the Panthers eliminate the Royals 11-10 and move on to face Remsen St. Mary’s on Friday.

“We’ve been working so hard this season, and we knew this was our moment,” Panthers senior McKenzie Goodwin said. “We worked so hard and we knew we had it. We gave it all we got tonight.”

Makenna Bowman delivered the first big hit of the night, and that came during the sixth inning. Kingsley-Pierson was down 6-4 in the sixth inning with nobody out and two runners on base.

Goodwin had just driven in a run with a double.

Bowman gave the Panthers their first lead of the night on the first pitch she saw in the at-bat with a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

It was her team-leading fourth home run of the season, and easily the biggest one she had hit all season.

Bates wasn’t surprised that Bowman stepped up in that moment. It’s something that the Panthers junior has done since putting on a Panthers uniform.

“Makenna has been one of the most consistent kids on the team,” Bates said. “She always comes in clutch. She comes through and that was just another great example of that. Without her hit, we wouldn’t be here.”

The Royals responded right back with four runs in the seventh inning.

Makenzie Meyer led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Jordan Staab later reached base on a dropped third strike.

Avery Schlenger dropped down a perfect squeeze play that scored Meyer.

Isabelle Olson then hit a two-run double, and Taylor Harpenau followed that up with an RBI double to shallow right field.

Olson was 4-for-5 with four RBIs. She had two doubles. She also struck out three in six innings pitched.

The Royals retired the first two batters in the bottom half of the seventh.

Jorja Howe kept the Panthers alive by forcing a walk off Olson, who came into pitch late in the seventh inning.

Chloe Peschau kept the inning alive with a single.

Then, Goodwin came up to the plate. Before she came up to hit, Bates pulled Goodwin aside and asked for one very simple favor.

Bates simply asked Goodwin to get a base hit.

The Panthers senior who will go play basketball at Dordt starting in the fall delivered.

Just like Bowman, Goodwin wasted little time and sent the first pitch she saw over the left-field wall.

“I figured the pitch was going to be there,” said Goodwin, thinking the pitch was going to be over the plate. “I saw it and I nailed it. It went out. I wasn’t nervous.”

She rounded the bases with a smile on her face, knowing that she kept the season alive with just one swing of the bat.

“It’s the best feeling,” Goodwin said. “It was an up-and-down game, but when you’re ‘up,’ it feels so great, but when you’re low, you just want to go up there to work toward that goal.”

With that hit, she tied the game at 10-10.

Bowman later got on base with a single. Avery Schroeder earned an infield single on the play, but that play moved Bowman over to third.

On the first pitch when Reagan Vos was up to bat, the pitch went wild and that allowed Bowman to score.

According to senior Chloe Peschau, who was in the dugout at the time of the final play, sophomore Jorja Howe called the play happening before it actually did.

“I was like, ‘No way,’ then Makenna ran in there and scored and it was one of the best moments this season,” Peschau said.

The Panthers won’t have too much time to think about the crazy game they just played on Wednesday night.

K-P now travels to Remsen face top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Friday for the right to play in the Region 1 championship game.

Neither team had played this summer, but the two teams split two games last summer. The Hawks won a 2-1 early-season game, then the Panthers evened the score on July 7, 2021, with a 1-0 game.

“Remsen is a really good team, but we just have to play the way we know how to play,” Goodwin said.