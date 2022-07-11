WATCH NOW: Marina Cronin shines as Remsen St. Mary's punches ticket to state

REMSEN, Iowa — With no seniors on the 2022 Remsen St. Mary’s softball team, head coach Monte Harpenau needed someone else to step up, and on Monday evening, it was sophomore Marina Cronin.

After giving up two unearned runs in the top of the first inning, Cronin settled in to throw a gem, allowing three base runners the remainder of the game (one in the sixth, two in the seventh) and the Hawks defeated Akron-Westfield 6-2 to punch their ticket to the state tournament on their home field.

"If Marina is on and locating and throwing strikes, we have a really good defense," Harpenau said. "She's capable of striking out people but when she uses her defense, she throws less pitches, and it just seems like there's less pressure on her when that happens."

Cronin pitched the complete game in the circle for the Hawks, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out three. She also tripled and walked at the plate, scoring a run for the offense.

It was Akron-Westfield who struck first in the top of the first, as a Taryn Wilken single with two outs gave the Westerners a base runner. Makenzie Hughes hit a pop up that was dropped, scoring the runner. Hughes got to second on the play and then a throwing error on a Chloee Colt swing scored Hughes.

"I'm not gonna lie, it made me nervous because that's not us to have errors like that and to get two outs and then have the pop up and then the bunt, it was like, wow, because we felt we felt like we were really prepared," Harpenau said. "And I mean, we settled down after that, obviously we were because they didn't really have a threat there till the last inning, but hats off to them. They're a great team. I mean, they beat us once this year, one of our two losses, and Victor's done a great job of stepping in. They have great program there."

It didn’t take long for the Hawks to respond, as the Westerners had starter Emma Rolfes throw one pitch to Claire Schroeder before bringing in the left-handed Megan Meinen to throw to the lefty bat of Schroeder. After Schroeder singled, Rolfes returned to the circle.

With Rolfes pitching, Carmindee Ricke hit an RBI-single and Octavia Galles hit a two-run single. Meinen came back in to pitch to Gracyn Schroeder with two outs and Gracyn hit a RBI-single but a second runne was tagged out at the plate to end the inning. Rolfes pitched the remainder of the game.

After the dramatic first inning between the rivals, both Cronin and Rolfes settled in. Cronin didn’t allow a base runner in four consecutive innings and Rolfes battled around base runners in the second and third innings to keep the game where it was at.

Ricke singled in the bottom of the fifth, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error to give the Hawks a 5-2 lead in the fifth. In the sixth, Cronin led the inning off with a walk and advanced to second the following at-bat. Rolfes struck out the next two batters and had Halle Galles for out number three, but Galles was able to reach on a dropped third strike and the bases were loaded. Cronin scored on a wild pitch and it was 6-2.

A pair singles from Natalie Olson and Allie Swoyer made the Hawks sweat a little bit in the seventh, but Cronin was able to finish the job and the Hawks were off to state by defeating Akron-Westfield in the Region 1 Championship for the second straight year.

The Hawks will head to Fort Dodge, Iowa to play in the Class 1A State Tournament next week, with the tournament running from Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22 at Rogers Park.