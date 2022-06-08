WATCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's tops Akron-Westfield in Class 1A Top 15 softball matchup

Tuesday night’s match-up between Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0) and Akron-Westfield (9-1) was a rematch of last season’s Class 1A-Region 1 championship, where the Hawks knocked out the Westerners.

Both squads are ranked in the latest IGHSAU rankings released Thursday. The Hawks are ranked seventh while the Westerners 13th.

Remsen St. Mary’s remained undefeated with a 4-3 win at Akron-Westfield Tuesday night in Akron, Iowa.

“This group of girls is really resilient and they just have a will not to lose,” Hawks coach Monte Harpenau said. “I guess that's how I put it. They didn't have a lot of practice because of state track and stuff but they just they just play together well and they have each other's back.”

Early this season, the Hawks have leaned on defense and the pitching of Marina Cronin for success. Cronin pitched seven innings Tuesday, striking out four and giving up three runs.

On the season, Cronin has a 1.02 ERA with 64 strikeouts over 55 innings of work. Defensively, the Hawks have a .979 fielding percentage and five errors on the season.

“Girls are stepping up that never played before and our defense’s really solid right now with only a couple errors,” Harpenau said. “Our pitcher, she's done a great job of locating, keeping her pitch count down. Our defense has been good, and I think our offense will keep coming as the season goes on.”

Offensively, Remsen St. Mary’s has a .331 team batting average, led by sophomore Halle Galles with a .536 average. Sophomore Mya Bunkers has a .387 batting average with a team high 13 RBI.

Bunkers tallied two hits and two RBIs Tuesday night. Claire Schroeder and Jordyn Harpenau added two hits each.

The goal for this Remsen St. Mary’s team is to make it back to the state tournament, but they will be trying to do so without a senior.

“We have some young girls, Mya Bunkers, Halle Galles, and some of them have played a lot and they're only sophomores,” Harpenau said. “They're kind of the leaders of the team, and actually, we probably have nine or 10 girls that are leaders that you know, in their own way and help out.”

Another goal for the Hawks is to win the conference outright this season. They haven’t done so before, but have tied for the conference title previously.

Akron-Westfield, however, stands in the Hawks' way.

The Westerners had an offseason coaching change, and new head coach Victor Mena has his group playing strong softball to kick off their season. Through 11 games, the Westerners are hitting for a .372 team average and have had productive pitching from their two starters.

“So far it's been pretty solid, I’d say we're hitting the ball pretty well,” Mena said. “We're hitting that at a .372 team average. Our pitching has been pretty solid. We have a senior pitcher and a sophomore pitcher. We like to put pressure on the defense but overall, I'm very pleased as to where we're at right now.”

The senior pitcher for the Westerners, Megan Meinen, pitched six innings Tuesday night, giving up four runs over six innings and striking out four batters. Meinen also leads the team with a .515 batting average, with one home run and five RBI.

Freshman Makenie Hughes and junior Katie Johnson also bring power at the plate, as each player has hit a home run, and Hughes has a team high 10 RBI. Alyssa Nemesio also has 10 RBI on the season.

“I think we've been very disciplined at the plate we have not been chasing a lot of pitches,” Mena said. “We have been putting the ball in play, when we need to get a bunt down, do a hit and run, whatever it is, we've been doing pretty well at playing small ball and doing the little things correct.”

Taryn Wilken and Alyssa Nemesio tallied two hits each for the Westerners in the loss Tuesday.

The Westerners also haven’t forgotten about last season’s season ending loss to the Hawks. The team put in extra work in the offseason to prepare for this season, hoping to overcome the final hurdle and get to the state tournament this year.

“I know the girls were crushed on that end and when I took over as head coach for school, I knew that it was important to start the offseason early so we started back in October actually,” Mena said. “We had open gyms until January and then from January until about April, we were still in the gym but doing some more intensive workouts. We were also able to go outside when we could and do some scrimmages against each other.

“So I think building that camaraderie and just that everybody's on the same page, that really helped us out and it's I think it's paying dividends right now,” Mena continued.

Akron-Westfield takes on Remsen St. Mary’s one more time during the regular season June 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0