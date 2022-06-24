WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball solidifies first place in the MRAC

SIOUX CITY — Sergeant Bluff-Luton lost two out of three games with Sioux City East in a tripleheader June 16, and a week later, that same Warriors team was in need of big wins against Bishop Heelan at Scheels Park.

The Warriors stepped up to the challenge, sweeping Heelan 6-2 and 7-6 Thursday night. The sweep broke a tie in the loss column for Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Heelan, who both had three conference losses entering play Thursday.

“We both had three losses coming in, and statistically, that’s all I pay attention to is where they’re at in the loss column,” Warriors coach Jared Ocker said. “So as far as I was concerned, it was a tie. I know we had a couple more wins than they did, but it’s huge (to get the sweep).”

And the sweep is extra sweet for the Warriors as they lost all four games to Heelan last season and returned the favor this season.

“(Heelan) got all four from us a year ago, and we kind of gave them some games late,” Ocker said. “Like three times, we kind of just folded and gave them the game, so our girls competed (tonight), I’m happy for that.”

Heelan’s sweep of the Warriors last season helped the Crusaders to a conference title, and after sweeping Heelan Thursday, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is now sitting alone atop the Missouri River standings, one game ahead of Le Mars and two games ahead of East.

Last week’s tripleheader with East was in the midst of a rough stretch for the Warriors, who have three losses in conference, all coming in the last week. It was as simple as returning to form to get back into the win column, Ocker said.

“We got back on track,” Ocker said. “I haven't been real hard on them. We’ll talk situational, but, we're all frustrated with the East two losses, especially game one where we gave it away. And then Monday we're frustrated because we really pitch really well, and then we gave up three runs and got out of there was a loss.

“So it was just kind of getting back on track and you know, sometimes you lose confidence for no reason. So hopefully we gain some confidence back and we can start taking care of business.” Ocker continued.

A six-run fifth inning lifted the Warriors to a 6-2 win in game one Thursday. Heelan scored two runs early, but the Warriors took advantage of a big inning for the win. Addie Brown tallied three hits for the Warriors in game one. Addison Wheeler added a double and drove in one. Regan Herbst and Brooklyn Ocker pitched in the win.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and extended it to 4-0 in the second of game two. Heelan was able to rally back within one, 6-5 after six innings, but pitching woes in the seventh allowed the Warriors to take a 7-5 lead.

Heelan’s Angel Shaw hit a solo home run to make it a one run game again. With a runner on base, Bailey Moreau fired a throw from right field to third base on a base hit to get the lead runner out to end the game.

“We can't go back and redo anything,” Heelan coach Chris Fitzpatrick said. “We've kind of found a tendency to dig ourselves a hole and have to come back every single game but again, hats off to Sergeant Bluff, they came out ready to play and they got us.”

For Heelan, the two losses will force the Crusaders to reset heading into the final week and a half of regular season play.

“The end goal is to get out of the districts and make it to sub-state then state,” Fitzpatrick said. “We play a good Sioux Center team (Friday), so we have to bounce back. It just comes down to the fact that we have to come back out and be ready to go.”

The remaining conference schedule is against West (Friday night), at Council Bluffs Lincoln on Monday, at home against North Wednesday and at Le Mars Friday. Doubleheader sweeps like Thursday night’s, will help the Warriors confidence for big moments later this season, Ocker said.

“We can always revert back to, 'Hey, we executed we can do this in big situations, big crowd, a lot of noise,'” Ocker said. “A lot of family members, you know yelling and screaming for everybody, and that's fun. That's what high school sports are supposed to be about. I don't know if summer sports, we get this type of atmosphere all the time unless it's postseason, so it's fun to succeed in those environments.”

North picks up sweep over West

A team with no seniors is bound to go through some growing pains through a season, but wins like North's doubleheader sweep over West show the growth a team like North is finding.

North beat West 13-0 in Game 1 and 12-0 in Game 2 to complete a sweep over West.

"We talked about coming out and getting a jumpstart, which we did in both games," North coach Brent Eickholt said. "We talked about being patient and disciplined at the plate. It's a little slower pitching, so we got to discipline ourselves, keep our weight back and drive the ball and I thought they made them adjustments this game."

In Game 1, all 10 players with plate appearances got a hit for North. Carlie Benton tallied two hits and three RBI to lead all batters for North.

In Game 2, North was able to get more pop in the bat, hitting two home runs (Lauren Woods and Ataviah Van Buren) in the 13-0 win. Lauren Clark and Natalie Rasmussen tallied three hits each. Woods and Van Buren drove in three runs each in the second game.

Eickholt said nights like Thursday night prove what he told the team at the beginning of the season.

"I told them, Day 1, the 14 that I have, I'll put them against anybody," Eickholt said. "But thinking we're good and not coming out and being good are two different things. So if we want to be good, then we have to come out and we have to be good."

As for what North needs to keep improving on, Eickholt said it's the fundamentals and limiting errors as a team.

"We're getting there," Eickholt said. "We've been plagued by errors, and as long as we minimize errors, we're a pretty good team. But when you give good teams 7, 8, 9 errors a game, it's pretty hard to win. Defensively, we took care of the softball and obviously, when we do that, it ends up being in our favor."

