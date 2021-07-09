WATCH NOW: Sioux City North beats West in regional opener

"For the first couple innings I thought we were out in front of the plate a little bit," Eickholt said. "We weren't too disciplined staying back and driving the ball. But they were able to make some adjustments and we were starting to line drive the ball and score some runs."

In the fifth inning, West threatened with runners in scoring position, but came away scoreless thanks to clutch fielding, and Johnson's pitching. The Stars would then add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two more runs of RBI singles by Johnson and Ataviah Van Buren, stretching the lead to 7-0.

In the top of the sixth, Johnson ran into some trouble as the Wolverines tried to force a late comeback. Runs by Maya Augustine and Brooklyn Wauhob, and a walk to Angelica Rivera helped West gain some momentum. Rivers would eventually score off an RBI from West pitcher Serenity Frazier to cut the lead to four.

"A few walks, a few good hits here and there at the wrong times," Johnson said. "But we stayed calm and pulled through when we had to."

After that Stars again stiffened on defense and didn't allow another run. That would be West's last real scoring threat in the game, and North closed out a 7-3 victory.

After the game, Eickholt gathered his players on the field and gave them a pep talk.