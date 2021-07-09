WATCH NOW: Sioux City North beats West in regional opener

SIOUX CITY — The North High School softball team survived late rallies as it moved on in the Class 5A, Region 1 softball tournament.
On Thursday, the Stars defeated Sioux City West 7-3 in the regional quarterfinals and are moving on to face Fort Dodge on Saturday.
After a rough outing in its last double header against Council Bluffs Jefferson, coach Brent Eickholt was glad to see his team bounce back.
"Thursday down at TJ wasn't a very good outing for us," Eickholt said. "And my philosophy is we never lose, we always learn. So we talked about the things from Thursday night and I think we learned some things from that."
Throughout this season, North has been dominant against West, outscoring them by an average of 13 runs, and looked dominant in stretches throughout Thursday's game.
Senior Courtney Johnson started the game for the Stars, striking out 12 batters, and also providing some big hitting when the Stars needed it.
"I think on the mound, this was one of my better games," Johnson said. "I felt really good, really confident got once we got going. I was just rolling with the game and having fun."
After both teams went scoreless through the first two innings, the Stars got going in the bottom of the third, scoring three runs. Then, in the bottom of the fourth, Bailey Becker scored off an RBI double from junior leftfielder Karsyn Hicks. Hicks would eventually score to give North a five run lead.
"For the first couple innings I thought we were out in front of the plate a little bit," Eickholt said. "We weren't too disciplined staying back and driving the ball. But they were able to make some adjustments and we were starting to line drive the ball and score some runs."
In the fifth inning, West threatened with runners in scoring position, but came away scoreless thanks to clutch fielding, and Johnson's pitching. The Stars would then add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two more runs of RBI singles by Johnson and Ataviah Van Buren, stretching the lead to 7-0.
In the top of the sixth, Johnson ran into some trouble as the Wolverines tried to force a late comeback. Runs by Maya Augustine and Brooklyn Wauhob, and a walk to Angelica Rivera helped West gain some momentum. Rivers would eventually score off an RBI from West pitcher Serenity Frazier to cut the lead to four.
"A few walks, a few good hits here and there at the wrong times," Johnson said. "But we stayed calm and pulled through when we had to."
After that Stars again stiffened on defense and didn't allow another run. That would be West's last real scoring threat in the game, and North closed out a 7-3 victory.
After the game, Eickholt gathered his players on the field and gave them a pep talk.
"He just said good game and that we've got to go into practice tomorrow with a good attitude," said senior shortstop Olivia O'Brien, who leads the Stars in hits and RBI.
"We've got to play our best and we're going to work on what we need to work on. Lots of tee work tomorrow and hope for the best in Fort Dodge."
Fort Dodge will prove to be a tough opponent for North. The Dodgers are riding a 13-game winning streak and are 33-4 overall this season.
Fort Dodge was last season's Class 5A state runner-up, losing to Cedar Rapids Kennedy on its home field in the title game.
The Stars know they have some things to improve on going into Saturday's game.
"I think we just need to work on coming together early and getting a good jump on the team," O'Brien said. "We're a team that starts a little slower, but I think if we get out on them we'll be OK."
"We're going to have to play aggressive," Eickholt said. "We're going to have to play error free and take care of the little things against Fort Dodge."
With the loss, West fell to 0-37 overall on the season. The Wolverines came close to winning a pair of games this season, dropping close contests to Cherokee and East.
The Wolverines had just two seniors — Peyton Monroe and Tayden Fairbanks — on their roster this season. In 32 games submitted to Varsity Bound, Monroe led the Wolverines in batting average at .456.