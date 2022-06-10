West Lyon softball outlasts Sergeant Bluff-Luton in second meeting this season

SERGEANT BLUFF -- After falling to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors in a tournament a week ago, the West Lyon Wildcat softball team evened the season series with a 6-4 Friday night in Sergeant Bluff.

Entering Friday's game, the Warriors were on a nine-game winning streak and the Wildcats were winners of five of their last six games, with that one loss coming against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

"Postseason pairings are going to come out pretty soon, and to have a win against a ranked team is big for us," coach Jeremy Childress said. "We haven't shown that we can beat the top ranked teams yet. We lost to Sioux Center, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, but we were able to come back so I think it will be big coming down to the end of the season."

The Wildcats jumped ahead early, scoring three runs in the first inning off starter Kamea Van Kalsbeek. An RBI ground out by Shay Langenhorst followed by a two-run single from Madison DeJong gave West Lyon the early lead.

DeJong turned around and pitched a clean first inning. In the bottom of the second, freshman Emma Crooks pinch hit for pitcher Van Kalsbeek and hit an RBI-single. Crooks hit three singles, driving in three on the night.

"I tell the girls, you never know how many runs it's going to take to win," Warriors coach Jared Ocker said. "If we limit it to keep it at three or four, I think we find a way to win, but we let a couple of innings snowball."

Freshman Brooklyn Ocker stepped in to pitch in the third inning, giving up a run in the third and two in the six. DeJong pitched the full seven innings for the Wildcats, giving up two runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth.

"Madison DeJong, she's had a couple of rough outings, and for her to come in and throw to a team like Sergeant Bluff-Luton really says a lot about her," Childress said.

West Lyon turns its attention to three games next week against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Monday), MOC-Floyd Valley (Wednesday) and Sheldon (Friday).

For Sergeant Bluff-Luton, they have five games against conference foes next week. The Warriors play a doubleheader with West Tuesday and a tripleheader with East Thursday.

