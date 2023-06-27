AKRON, Iowa — Randi Childress sensed the West Lyon High School softball team needed something to happen and then made it happen.

After the Wildcats' senior catcher got the first hit for Class 3A 10th-ranked West Lyon in its non-conference game against Akron-Westfield with a third-inning double that couldn't produce a run, Childress reached in the sixth with a bunt base hit that helped lift the Wildcats over the Westerners, 3-1, on Tuesday in Akron.

"That's exactly what I'm supposed to do," Childress said. "I'm supposed to lead the team by getting on base. That was my job in that spot."

West Lyon (23-2) senior pitcher Madison DeJong threw a gem for the win. DeJong went five innings and allowed one run on two hits. She walked one and struck out three before turning it over to Jersey Hawf to close out for the two-inning save.

"A big hit got us going, and we fed off each other after that with four straight hits to score three runs, West Lyon head coach Jeremy Childress said. "The girls had great at-bats that inning."

DeJong made one mistake in the circle that the Westerners' sophomore leadoff hitter, center fielder Josie Jacobs, turned into a one-run lead for Akron-Westfield (15-9) when Jacobs homered over the left-center fence in the fourth inning for her second round-tripper of the season.

"I was hitting my spots," DeJong said. "I left that one down the middle, and (Jacobs) put a good swing on it. But, despite that, it was a pretty good night. I trust our offense to score more than one run.

"I just trust our team 100 percent. We didn't have the first couple of innings that we wanted to, but I know we'll always pull through. We've done it over and over together."

Close Members of the Akron-Westfield softball team congradulate Josie Jacobs (14) after she hit a fourth inning home run during a non-conference game against West Lyon in Akron on Monday, June 27, 2023, West Lyon catcher Randi Childress looks to the Wildcats' dugout for signals during a non-conference game against Akron-Westfield on Monday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. Akron-Westfield's Emma Rolfes throws a pitch during the seventh inning of a non-conference game against West Lyon as shortstop Allie Swoyer (left) watches on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. Akron-Westfield pitcher Josie Smith looks to the plate for a sign during a non-conference game against West Lyon in Akron on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon's Jersey Hawf throws a pitch during a non-conference softball game against Akron-Westfield on Monday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. West Lyon shortstop Evy Knoblock throws to first for an out during a non-conference game against Akron-Westfield on Monday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. Akron-Westfield shortstop Allie Swoyer (22) makes a catch against West Lyon as pitcher Josie Smith (7) watches during a non-conference game in Akron on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon's Randi Childress crosses the plate against Akron-Westfield to tie the top of the sixth inning Tuesday night in Akron. West Lyon would go on to win the non-conference game, 3-1. West Lyon's Evy Knoblock makes a catch at shortstop against Akron-Westfield in a non-conference game in Akron on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon won the contest, 3-1. West Lyon's Leah Blauwet stands on third base and watches the Akron-Westfield pitcher during a non-conference game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. West Lyon's Gianna Klarenbeek swings at a pitch during a non-conference game against Akron-Westfield on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. Akron-Westfield left fielder Katie Johnson makes a catch as teammate Alyssa Nemesio (10) looks on during a non-conference game in Akron against West Lyon on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon's Madison DeJong throws a pitch against Akron-Westfield during a non-conference game in Akron on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. West Lyon 3, Akron-Westfield 1 Members of the Akron-Westfield softball team congradulate Josie Jacobs (14) after she hit a fourth inning home run during a non-conference game against West Lyon in Akron on Monday, June 27, 2023, West Lyon catcher Randi Childress looks to the Wildcats' dugout for signals during a non-conference game against Akron-Westfield on Monday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. Akron-Westfield's Emma Rolfes throws a pitch during the seventh inning of a non-conference game against West Lyon as shortstop Allie Swoyer (left) watches on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. Akron-Westfield pitcher Josie Smith looks to the plate for a sign during a non-conference game against West Lyon in Akron on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon's Jersey Hawf throws a pitch during a non-conference softball game against Akron-Westfield on Monday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. West Lyon shortstop Evy Knoblock throws to first for an out during a non-conference game against Akron-Westfield on Monday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. Akron-Westfield shortstop Allie Swoyer (22) makes a catch against West Lyon as pitcher Josie Smith (7) watches during a non-conference game in Akron on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon's Randi Childress crosses the plate against Akron-Westfield to tie the top of the sixth inning Tuesday night in Akron. West Lyon would go on to win the non-conference game, 3-1. West Lyon's Evy Knoblock makes a catch at shortstop against Akron-Westfield in a non-conference game in Akron on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon won the contest, 3-1. West Lyon's Leah Blauwet stands on third base and watches the Akron-Westfield pitcher during a non-conference game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. West Lyon's Gianna Klarenbeek swings at a pitch during a non-conference game against Akron-Westfield on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Akron. West Lyon won the game, 3-1. Akron-Westfield left fielder Katie Johnson makes a catch as teammate Alyssa Nemesio (10) looks on during a non-conference game in Akron against West Lyon on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon's Madison DeJong throws a pitch against Akron-Westfield during a non-conference game in Akron on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. West Lyon won the game, 3-1.

The Westerners' junior starting pitcher, Josie Smith, was strong into the sixth and able to get two outs but turned it over to junior Emma Rolfes after the Wildcats did their damage.

"Our dugout also stays strong, always chirping," Randi Childress said. "Individually, we might be in our heads and (worried), but the team atmosphere is always the same.

"Wins like this get us more confidence, it gets some of the younger girls more opportunities to get at-bats, and it gives us a chance to see other teams."

West Lyon ended the game with six hits, and Akron-Westfield was held to two.

After Childress reached to start the rally, she stole second and was driven in on a Hawf two-out double.

Junior center fielder Evy Knoblock recorded her team-best 22nd RBI of the season when she came through with a double of her own to replace the sophomore Hawf at second.

"We're just eager to win," DeJong said. "Every girl is looking to get a hit for their teammate or for their teammate to get a hit. One through nine, any of us can get the big base hit."

Senior right fielder Maddie Johnson extended the top of the sixth with a single, and DeJong helped her own cause by singling in Knoblock before the end of the frame.

Knoblock helped keep Akron-Westfield without a hit in the early innings with a diving catch at short to end the bottom of the third.

Akron-Westfield put two on in the fourth after the Jacobs homer, but DeJong and West Lyon worked out of the jam.

Katie Johnson singled and Alyssa Nemesio got plunked by a DeJong pitch, but they would be left stranded at first and second.

DeJong improved to 10-0 and is approaching 70 innings pitched on the season. With Hawf, who picked up her second save and is less than five innings shy of 100 for 2023, West Lyon's pitching staff sports an earned run average right around 1.00.

Entering Tuesday's contest, West Lyon's team ERA stood at 1.03, which was second-best in the state (all classes).

Fellow member of Class 3A, Estherville-Lincoln Center ranked third (1.09) ahead of Tuesday's games.

With most programs at the 1A and 2A level finished with their conference slate for the season and using non-conference contests to shore up for the postseason, West Lyon's ability to win in multiple ways gives the team confidence -- the team is up to 53 doubles on the season, which ranks just outside the top five in 3A.

And Akron-Westfield certainly made the Wildcats their 10th consecutive win.

"(Monday night against Sibley-Ocheydan) we saw about as opposite a pitcher as we saw compared to tonight," Jeremy Childress said. "So I think it took the girls a little bit of time to adjust. But one thing they've been able to do all through the season is to stay level and wait for their opportunity.

"Akron-Westfield has a great tradition and great program. We've seen them three times this season, and it made us a better team every time. They force us out of our comfort zone a little bit."