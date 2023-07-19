FORT DODGE, Iowa — Building a contender for a state championship takes building a program brick by brick.

And although a historic season for the West Monona High School softball team was derailed on Tuesday at the Harlan Rogers Softball Complex in Fort Dodge in the Class 1A state tournament quarterfinals, the 2023 Spartans placed a sizable, formidable brick in the foundation of the program for which it to continue to build upon.

After having the last five seasons ended in the regional finals, West Monona broke through this season and reached its first summer state tournament since the late 1960s (with two state trips during the fall season in the 70s).

But the sixth-seeded Spartans came unraveled against Central Springs, losing to the third-seeded Panthers, 8-2.

"A couple plays in the earlier innings, and maybe we can hold them down to four," said West Monona head coach Dan Thompson. "We felt like a few things went our way instead of against us, maybe it's 4-4 instead of 6-2, but that's the way it goes. (Central Springs) made the plays, they deserve the credit. They're a really good softball team."

Despite the long state drought, the Spartans rose as high as No. 6 in the 2A coaches' poll this season and ended with a 30-7 record, West Monona's first 30-win season since 2019. The Spartans also won Western Valley Conference titles for the regular season and WVC tournament.

With a consolation bracket game on Wednesday at 1 p.m. against seventh-seeded Missouri Valley (29-4), the Spartans can still add one more win to the season's total.

"We came up short (against Central Springs), but it wasn't for lack of effort," said junior shortstop Kacy Miller, whose 44 stolen bases on the season ranks in the top three in 2A. "We fought to the last out, but that's just a really good team.

"Things were going our way for a little bit ... the good thing about this team is we never give up, we push to the end, we just ran out of outs."

The program will lose a pair of quality seniors in pitcher/outfielder Carly Miller and first baseman Brooklyn Pekarek.

"We're losing two seniors and have really good (underclassmen)," Kacy Miller said. "I think getting here will put a little more fight into everyone coming back."

Kacy Miller will miss having older sister Carly around but is poised to lead the returning group to another state berth, with a focus on getting beyond the quarterfinals.

And with the younger Miller becoming a senior, it may be one of the few times -- if ever -- she's been among the oldest on the team after an upbringing that consisted of playing on the same teams as her older sister.

"We've been playing together basically since we could both pick up a ball and hit off a tee, and I've pretty much always played two ages ahead of me," Kacy Miller said. "We made each other into the players that we are today."

Carly Miller pitched nearly 130 innings this season for West Monona. Miller saw time in the circle on Tuesday, but most of the work went to freshman Carly Stangel.

"We knew we'd probably need to use both of them (against Central Springs)," Thompson said. "And we kind of liked the matchup with Carly Stangel, plus we really like Carly Miller's outfield defense. They're a really good offensive team, so we knew we'd have to keep them off balance."

Carly Miller did save a run from right field as she cut down a base runner at the plate with a rocket from the outfield grass to freshman catcher Creighton Lichtenberg for the final out of the fifth inning.

Since winning just one game in 2013, West Monona has increased its win total in every season since, with the only exception being the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season in which the Spartans still went 20-2.

Carly Miller ended her West Monona career with 149 hits and over 460 innings pitched.

Central Springs held the Spartans to just three hits in the quarterfinal contest.

Kacy Miller and N Healy ended with one RBI each and combined with Savannah Lucas for the team's three hits.

Cooper Klaahsen pitched a complete game for the Panthers and struck out 11 in the win. She walked three, and both West Monona runs went as earned.

Abby Pate, who homered over the left field scoreboard in the fourth, and C Ryan combined for five Central Springs RBIs and Lizzy Hamand, Zalla Dahlstrom and Azaria McDonough each drove in one.

Entering their consolation game, the Spartans could return 185 of the team's 239 RBIs collected in 2023, and 59 of its 70 total extra-base hits.

"I think our kids loved being (at state)," Thompson said. "I think we got a lot out of it already. It's an incredible atmosphere. We came out a little nervous at the start, but I think we got out of it and were in a nice rhythm early on and were in good shape.

"We still have some work to do in certain areas, but getting to be here and show them what the caliber of play is like here was great, and I'm really proud of them."