West Monona moves on to regional final, faces Underwood on Monday

“We push the issue,” Nichols said. “We have a fast team, so that throw has to be perfect and the tag has to be perfect. A lot of times it’s not so that’s our game.”

Sophomore Carly Miller pitched a no-hitter and the Spartans backed her by scoring in four of the five innings.

West Monona put it over the 10-run rule with four in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game when Savannah Lucas beat out a slap hit back to the pitcher, plating Madison Chesnut.

Carly Miller, MaKayla Haynes and Chesnut also had RBI singles in the fifth as West Monona collected four of its eight hits in its final at-bat.

Chesnut got the Spartans on the board with an RBI double to right-center in the bottom of the first. Hinton evened things in the second when Jadyn Case walked and eventually scored on a ground out.

West Monona, though, broke it open with three in the bottom of the second and three more in the third.

Kacy Miller had a run-scoring double in the second and Sophie Woodward drove in a run on a fielders choice in the third.

Kacy Miller, Chesnut and Haynes collected two hits apiece for the Spartans, who will play Underwood in a regional final for the second straight season.