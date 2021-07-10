West Monona moves on to regional final, faces Underwood on Monday

ONAWA, Iowa — The West Monona High School softball team appears to have shaken a late season offensive slump just in time.
The Spartans scored their second consecutive 10-run rule victory in high school softball tournament play, 11-1 over Hinton in five innings here Friday night.
West Monona opened post season play with a 12-1 win over MVAOCOU and have seemingly come to life after losing four of its last five regular season contests.
“We’re playing now like we were at the beginning of the season,” West Monona coach Clint Nichols said. “We had a slump where we weren’t hitting the ball like we needed to. I think the length of the season was kind of getting to the girls and we kind of hit the reset and have hit the ball well the last two games. Hopefully that carries into Monday.”
West Monona, now 25-9 on the season, has advanced to an Iowa Class 2A regional final for the fourth consecutive season. The Spartans play at Underwood (25-3) Monday night with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Team speed has definitely been an asset for West Monona. It came into Friday’s game with 172 stolen bases and added nine more.
Hinton also issued seven walks, hit a batter and committed three errors. West Monona did have eight hits, but did most of its damage on the basepaths, advancing by either steals, wild pitches or passed balls.
“We push the issue,” Nichols said. “We have a fast team, so that throw has to be perfect and the tag has to be perfect. A lot of times it’s not so that’s our game.”
Sophomore Carly Miller pitched a no-hitter and the Spartans backed her by scoring in four of the five innings.
West Monona put it over the 10-run rule with four in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game when Savannah Lucas beat out a slap hit back to the pitcher, plating Madison Chesnut.
Carly Miller, MaKayla Haynes and Chesnut also had RBI singles in the fifth as West Monona collected four of its eight hits in its final at-bat.
Chesnut got the Spartans on the board with an RBI double to right-center in the bottom of the first. Hinton evened things in the second when Jadyn Case walked and eventually scored on a ground out.
West Monona, though, broke it open with three in the bottom of the second and three more in the third.
Kacy Miller had a run-scoring double in the second and Sophie Woodward drove in a run on a fielders choice in the third.
Kacy Miller, Chesnut and Haynes collected two hits apiece for the Spartans, who will play Underwood in a regional final for the second straight season.
Bella Badar replaced Hinton starting pitcher Case in the third after Case aggravated a previous injury when she threw home in an attempt to nail the runner on Woodward’s grounder back to the circle.
Hinton finished its season with a 14-13 overall record.
West Monona faces a stern test on Monday in its trip to Underwood, the top seeded team in the regional.
“This is the fourth year in a row for us now,” Nichols said. “It is definitely time for us. Underwood spoiled it for us last year and I hope we can spoil it for them this year. We owe them one and we have one senior and they have eight.
“They have a good pitcher, so we have to put the ball in play and make things happen. If we can get on base and run it just opens the game up for us.”