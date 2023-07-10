ONAWA, Iowa -- After coming up a game short the last five seasons, the West Monona softball team on Monday night earned an elusive berth in the girls state tournament.

But the Spartans had to withstand a furious rally by North Union in the last inning to claim the Class 2A Region 1 final and the school's first appearance in the summer state tourney since 1968.

Trailing 7-3 with two outs and down to their last strike in the top of the seventh, the Warriors scored three straight runs to cut the lead to 7-6.

With the tying run on first base, West Monona all-state pitcher Carly Miller induced a weak groundout to second to end the game, setting off a wild celebration by the Spartan players on the field and throngs of fans in the stands.

"We like to keep it interesting. The whole season has been that way," Miller, one of two seniors on the team, said. "It was just amazing to get that last out.

"We've been in this game five years in a row and it just means so much to us."

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when all-state infielder Kacy Miller, Carly's younger sister, drove a 3-2 pitch from Emily Meyer over the centerfield fence, with the ball landing near a group of umbrella-clad fans seated on lawn chairs.

"I was just trying to get a hit or get on base, but it went over the fence," Kacy Miller said. "It was just unbelievable."

An inning later, a bolt of lighting nearby prompted the umpires to send the players into their dugouts for a mandatory 30-minute weather delay.

"Both teams came out smoking afterwards," West Monona head coach Dan Thompson said.

In the top of the third inning, Meyer belted a two-run home run to left, giving the Warriors their first and only lead of the game, 2-1.

The Spartans came right back in the bottom half of the inning. Kacy Miller led off with a walk. After she stole second, Carly Miller beat out a bunt, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Brihanna Hill then walked to load the bases. A Savannah Lucas ground out plated Kacy Miller, tying the game at 2-2. Brooklyn Pekarek, one of the team's two seniors, then delivered a two-run double that split the outfielders in right centerfield, putting the Spartan back in front, 4-2.

"It was a great at bat," Thompson said. "Answering back there was enormous for us."

Brylie Deim's solo homerun in the top of the fourth cut the margin to 4-3, but the Spartans manufactured a run in the bottom half of the inning, all with two outs. After singling past the third baseman, Kacy Miller stole second and third base. Down 0-2 in the count, Carly Miller dropped a bunt down the third base line, beatying it out for an infield hit that scored her sister.

The Spartans tacked on two big insurance runs in the bottom of the the fifth after the first two batters -- Savannah Lucas and Pekarek reached on errors. Sophia Woodward was credited with driving in a run with a groundout.

After West Monona recorded two outs in the top of the seventh, the third batter, Beth Streuber singled after being down two strikes. Shelby Fraker then drove Streuber home with a triple, and Olivia Bon Bank followed with a two-run HR that cut the lead to 7-6.

Thompson then opted to intentially walk Meyer, putting the potential tying run on base.

"We weren't going to let her beat us when we were down one," Thompson said of Meyer, who came into the came with a .398 average and nine home runs. She's hit so many bigt home runs in her career. I couldn't let her tie it. We had to make someone else beat us."

West Monona's only other trip to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's summer state softball tournament came in 1968, back when it was a one-class format. The Spartans also qualified for the since-discontinued fall state tournament in 1964, 1973 and 1976.

Monday's win was a measure of redemption for the Spartans, which had dropped five straight regional finals, including last year's contest by one run, said Thompson, who has guided West Monona the last two seasons after 15 years as the head coach at the neighboring Westwood district.

"We've been so close. Last season, we had the tying run on," he said. "To break through tonight is huge. It's huge for the whole program. It's only my second year here, but a lot of people put in a lot of work before."