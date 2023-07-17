ONAWA, Iowa — The members of the West Monona High School softball team has far more to play for than themselves.

Since ending a drought that lasted over a half-century, the Spartans are back at at the state softball tournament and want a good showing in Class 2A to close the season, one in which the redemptive season was welcomed by the community.

"This means a lot not just to our kids on the team, but to the alumni of West Monona, the parents, the whole community," said West Monona head coach Dan Thompson.

The Spartans last qualified for the summer state tournament in 1968 (and made a pair of state tournaments in the 1970s playing in the fall).

West Monona enters state with a 30-6 record after beating North Union, 7-6, in a home regional final last Monday.

"Every team that we lost to was ranked at the time we played them," Thompson said. "We have a really deep team and multiple players who can play several different positions."

The Spartans, the No. 6 seed in 2A, draws third-seeded Central Springs (25-5) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

"There's been a lot of really good teams and good players here at West Monona," Thompson said. "It's great that this was the team to break through and get it done and get this program back to state.

"At the end of the first week of the season, we lost three games at the Heelan tournament, but I told the team that our 'good' was really, really good. But at that point, we just needed to figure out a way for our 'bad' to be a little better than it was. I knew we had the pieces to do this, we just needed to put it together and we played really, really well down the stretch."

Carly Miller is the Spartans top arm and one of their top bats. The senior is hitting .406 with 27 RBIs and 21 runs scored with a triple and 20 stolen bases on 21 attempts.

"This makes all the work in the offseason worth it," Carly Miller said. "In the conference (tournament) semifinals, we were down five or six runs and came back and won that game and the conference championship, that was a big turning point in the season.

"This just means so much to us. We worked hard for this, and most people don't see all the work that went into it. We came in twice a week all through the offseason and had open gyms, meetings, everything."

Sophomore outfielder Savannah Lucas has the team's highest batting average among regular players, hitting .447 with 32 RBIs and 39 runs scored.

The Spartans can especially give the opposition fits on the base paths as the Spartans lead Class 2A with 206 stolen bases as a team and have only been thrown out on steal attempts 10 times.

Junior Kacy Miller, Carly's younger sister, ranks third individually in 2A with 44 steals to her name on 45 attempts. She's batting .434 with five home runs, four triples, 17 doubles, 38 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 113 at-bats. Her totals in runs scored, doubles, RBIs and fielding assists (89) from shortstop all rank in the top five in 2A.

Infielder Brooklyn Petarek is also a major key to the Spartans' lineup as the senior first baseman is hitting .378 with 27 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

"It means a lot that (the seniors) finally got here," Petarek said. "Everyone worked hard all season. It's exciting to be a part of this team. Everyone is always up. It's a feeling that's unmatched."

Filling out the rest of the lineup, West Monona has a trio of freshmen hitting between .330 and .380 in Ashlee Pittet, Brihanna Hill and Creighton Lichtenberg.

Sophia Woodward also has a potent bat, with the sophomore infielder sporting a batting average of .326 with 14 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

"Being on the younger half of the team, it means everything to us to be a part of all this," Woodward said. "We've been working at it for a long time, and I'm happy to be a part of it.

Woodward also sees part of the underclassmen's job to keep everyone loose.

"We love cracking jokes with (coach Thompson) and everyone else," she said. "Keeping the team loud and excited is something I love to do.

"It's pretty cool."

In the circle, the senior Carly Miller has a 17-3 record in 24 appearances (19 starts) with a 1.96 earned run average in nearly 130 innings pitched.

Opponents are hitting .220 against the West Monona ace, and she has 97 strikeouts to 52 walks allowed.

Freshman Carly Stangel has also seen considerable work on the mound as she's tossed 70 innings, is 12-2 in 18 appearances (14 starts) with a 2.30 ERA.

"We really have a good environment here," Carly Miller said. "We try to have a specific cheer for everyone, and we all just keep each other going."

Remsen St. Mary’s seeks 1A title

In the Class 1A state tournament,

Remsen St. Mary's qualified for the Class 1A state tournament for the second staight year. The fifth-seeded Hawks carry as much momentum as any team it will run into at Harlan Rogers Softball Complex in Fort Dodge.

The Hawks (25-1) claimed the program's fourth state berth by beating Logan-Magnolia in the regional final. Since its only loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat to fellow 1A state-qualifier Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Remsen St. Mary's has rattled off 20 wins in a row and out-scored opponents 214-13, including six straight shutouts.

Remsen St. Mary's will take on fourth-seeded Wayne (21-8) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Hawks are anchored by a strong crop of juniors in Mya Bunkers, Claire Schroeder, Marina Cronin, Jacie Homan, Halle Galles and Octavia Galles.

Mya Bunkers has the eighth-best slugging percentage in 1A at 1.033 as she holds a .533 batting average and has 37 RBIs, 40 runs scored, seven home runs, seven triples, 10 doubles and 23 stolen bases from the shortstop position.

Schroeder is also batting over .500 and has 46 runs scored and 21 RBIs.

Homan, Halle Galles and Octavia Galles all sport batting averages over .340 with at least 15 RBIs each.

Cronin is the team's ace in the circle and is 21-1 with a 0.53 earned run average in nearly 120 innings worked with 145 strikeouts.

That group is supplemented by eighth-grader Hallie Bunkers, senior Gracyn Schroeder and freshman Josie Schwickerath.

Hallie Bunkers leads that group in batting average at a robust .410 with 27 RBIs.