West Monona moved up three places to No. 6 in this week's Class 2A softball rankings.
The Spartans (16-3) went 3-1 last week, with their only loss coming 6-1 to Remsen St. Mary's, the No. 7 team in Class 1A.
West Monona senior Carly Miller tossed three shutouts last week as the Spartans blanked Westwood 8-0 and Whiting 13-0 and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6-0. The latter win came in the West Sioux tournament on Saturday. The Spartans also were leading 8-0 after 2 1/2 innings against West Sioux in the tournament Saturday but it was not an official game before play was stopped due to rain.
Sioux Central (13-4) entered the Class 2A rankings for the first time this season at No. 12. Iowa City Regina Catholic (13-4) remained the top-ranked team, with Central Springs (14-1) in the No. 2 spot.
In 1A, Newell-Fonda (16-4) stayed at No. 4, while Remsen St. Mary's (15-1) remained No. 7. North Linn (17-3) is still the top-ranked 1A team.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-3) and Storm Lake (16-2) each rose one spot, to 13th and 15th respectively, in this week's Class 4A rankings.
Storm Lake suffered its first two losses of the season last week, 9-2 to unbeaten Estherville-Lincoln Central, ranked No. in Class 3A, on Wednesday and 4-1 to Spencer on Friday. The Tornadoes bounced back to beat Gehlen Catholic 13-1 and Sioux Center 5-2 at a triangular in Le Mars on Saturday.
SB-L picked up two wins on Saturday at the Denison-Schleswig tournament, knocking off Logan-Magnolia 6-4, and Glenwood 6-4.
West Lyon (13-1) maintained its No. 9 spot in the Class 3A rankings. Williamsburg (18-2) remains the top-ranked team in 3A.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings (as of June 15)
Rank. School (Record), Last Week
CLASS 1A
1. North Linn (17-3), 1
2. Martensdale-St. Mary's (14-2), 2
3. SE Warren (15-3), 3
4. Newell-Fonda (16-4), 4
5. Wayne (12-4), 7
6. Ft. Dodge St. Edmond (14-4), 6
7. Remsen St. Mary's (15-1), 7
8. Sigourney (13-2), 5
9. Clarksville (16-0), 10
10. Logan-Magnolia (11-2), 12
11. Mason City Newman (17-4), 9
12. Exira-EHK (12-1), 14
13. Griswold (16-0), NR
14. Earlham (18-5), 13
15. Twin Cedars (10-3), 15
Dropped out: Collins-Maxwell (12-4), 11
CLASS 2A
1. Regina Catholic (13-4), 1
2. Central Springs (14-1), 2
3. West Monona (16-3), 6
4. Lisbon (16-3), 3
5. Van Meter (20-4), 4
6. North Union (13-3), 7
7. Wilton (13-7), 5
8. Interstate 35 (11-10), 10
9. Missouri Valley (18-1), 11
10. Cascade (14-8), 8
11. Northeast (9-8), 9
12. Sioux Central (13-4), NR
13. Jesup (14-7), NR
14. South Hardin (19-5), 13
15. Waterloo Columbus Catholic (16-4), 15
Dropped out: Alburnett (14-7), 12, Osage (15-6), 14
CLASS 3A
1. Williamsburg (18-2), 1
2. Assumption Catholic (16-3), 2
3. Davis County (14-0), 3
4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (19-0), 5
5. Mount Vernon (16-3), 6
6. DBQ Wahlert (14-4), 4
7. Saydel (12-3), 7
8. Solon (12-6), 8
9. West Lyon (13-1), 9
10. Chariton (13-3), 14
11. Albia (12-4), 11
12. Grinnell (12-5), 15
13. Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-4), 12
14. Greene County (11-4), NR
15. Center Point-Urbana (13-8), 10
Dropped out: Benton (15)
CLASS 4A
1. Carlisle (15-2), 5
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4), 3
3. Fort Dodge (14-5), 4
4. North Polk (15-3), 7
5. Western Dubuque (15-3), 10
6. Indianola (17-6), 1
7. Norwalk (16-4), 2
8. Winterset (14-7), 8
9. North Scott (12-7), 6
10. CR Xavier (12-7), 11
11. Burlington (13-3), 9
12. Gilbert (11-4), NR
13. Clear Creek-Amana (10-6), 12
14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-3), 13
15. Storm Lake (13-1), 14
Dropped out: Knoxville (10-5), 15
CLASS 5A
1. Ankeny Centennial (17-2) 1
2. Ankeny (16-4), 4
3. Waukee Northwest (12-5), 3
4. Muscatine (17-1), 7
5. Linn-Mar (13-5), 5
6. SE Polk (15-7), 6
7. WDM Valley (14-6), 2
8. Bettendorf (12-5), 10
9. Pleasant Valley (14-4), 8
10. Johnston (11-8), 9
11. DBQ Hempstead (17-6), 14
12. DM Lincoln (18-6), 12
13. Ottumwa (11-5), 13
14. IC Liberty (11-9), NR
15. DBQ Senior (12-7), 15
Dropped out: CR Kennedy (12-9), 11
Dave Dreeszen is the managing editor for the Sioux City Journal. Contact him at ddreeszen@siouxcityjournal.com or 712-293-4211