West Monona moved up three places to No. 6 in this week's Class 2A softball rankings.

The Spartans (16-3) went 3-1 last week, with their only loss coming 6-1 to Remsen St. Mary's, the No. 7 team in Class 1A.

West Monona senior Carly Miller tossed three shutouts last week as the Spartans blanked Westwood 8-0 and Whiting 13-0 and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6-0. The latter win came in the West Sioux tournament on Saturday. The Spartans also were leading 8-0 after 2 1/2 innings against West Sioux in the tournament Saturday but it was not an official game before play was stopped due to rain.

Sioux Central (13-4) entered the Class 2A rankings for the first time this season at No. 12. Iowa City Regina Catholic (13-4) remained the top-ranked team, with Central Springs (14-1) in the No. 2 spot.

In 1A, Newell-Fonda (16-4) stayed at No. 4, while Remsen St. Mary's (15-1) remained No. 7. North Linn (17-3) is still the top-ranked 1A team.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-3) and Storm Lake (16-2) each rose one spot, to 13th and 15th respectively, in this week's Class 4A rankings.

Storm Lake suffered its first two losses of the season last week, 9-2 to unbeaten Estherville-Lincoln Central, ranked No. in Class 3A, on Wednesday and 4-1 to Spencer on Friday. The Tornadoes bounced back to beat Gehlen Catholic 13-1 and Sioux Center 5-2 at a triangular in Le Mars on Saturday.

SB-L picked up two wins on Saturday at the Denison-Schleswig tournament, knocking off Logan-Magnolia 6-4, and Glenwood 6-4.

West Lyon (13-1) maintained its No. 9 spot in the Class 3A rankings. Williamsburg (18-2) remains the top-ranked team in 3A.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings (as of June 15)

Rank. School (Record), Last Week

CLASS 1A

1. North Linn (17-3), 1

2. Martensdale-St. Mary's (14-2), 2

3. SE Warren (15-3), 3

4. Newell-Fonda (16-4), 4

5. Wayne (12-4), 7

6. Ft. Dodge St. Edmond (14-4), 6

7. Remsen St. Mary's (15-1), 7

8. Sigourney (13-2), 5

9. Clarksville (16-0), 10

10. Logan-Magnolia (11-2), 12

11. Mason City Newman (17-4), 9

12. Exira-EHK (12-1), 14

13. Griswold (16-0), NR

14. Earlham (18-5), 13

15. Twin Cedars (10-3), 15

Dropped out: Collins-Maxwell (12-4), 11

CLASS 2A

1. Regina Catholic (13-4), 1

2. Central Springs (14-1), 2

3. West Monona (16-3), 6

4. Lisbon (16-3), 3

5. Van Meter (20-4), 4

6. North Union (13-3), 7

7. Wilton (13-7), 5

8. Interstate 35 (11-10), 10

9. Missouri Valley (18-1), 11

10. Cascade (14-8), 8

11. Northeast (9-8), 9

12. Sioux Central (13-4), NR

13. Jesup (14-7), NR

14. South Hardin (19-5), 13

15. Waterloo Columbus Catholic (16-4), 15

Dropped out: Alburnett (14-7), 12, Osage (15-6), 14

CLASS 3A

1. Williamsburg (18-2), 1

2. Assumption Catholic (16-3), 2

3. Davis County (14-0), 3

4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (19-0), 5

5. Mount Vernon (16-3), 6

6. DBQ Wahlert (14-4), 4

7. Saydel (12-3), 7

8. Solon (12-6), 8

9. West Lyon (13-1), 9

10. Chariton (13-3), 14

11. Albia (12-4), 11

12. Grinnell (12-5), 15

13. Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-4), 12

14. Greene County (11-4), NR

15. Center Point-Urbana (13-8), 10

Dropped out: Benton (15)

CLASS 4A

1. Carlisle (15-2), 5

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4), 3

3. Fort Dodge (14-5), 4

4. North Polk (15-3), 7

5. Western Dubuque (15-3), 10

6. Indianola (17-6), 1

7. Norwalk (16-4), 2

8. Winterset (14-7), 8

9. North Scott (12-7), 6

10. CR Xavier (12-7), 11

11. Burlington (13-3), 9

12. Gilbert (11-4), NR

13. Clear Creek-Amana (10-6), 12

14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-3), 13

15. Storm Lake (13-1), 14

Dropped out: Knoxville (10-5), 15

CLASS 5A

1. Ankeny Centennial (17-2) 1

2. Ankeny (16-4), 4

3. Waukee Northwest (12-5), 3

4. Muscatine (17-1), 7

5. Linn-Mar (13-5), 5

6. SE Polk (15-7), 6

7. WDM Valley (14-6), 2

8. Bettendorf (12-5), 10

9. Pleasant Valley (14-4), 8

10. Johnston (11-8), 9

11. DBQ Hempstead (17-6), 14

12. DM Lincoln (18-6), 12

13. Ottumwa (11-5), 13

14. IC Liberty (11-9), NR

15. DBQ Senior (12-7), 15

Dropped out: CR Kennedy (12-9), 11