Who made the IGCA All-District teams?

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association this week released its All-District teams for all five classes.

In all, there were 14 players in the Class 1A Northwest District, 14 in Class 2A Northwest, 11 in the Class 3A West region and just two in the Class 4A West District.

There were no local Class 5A honorees.

Here’s a look at those ladies who earned All-District honors, including a little snippet on their season. The athletes are sorted by alphabetical order of the school they attend.

Class 4A

Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan junior: Shaw led the Crusaders with five home runs. She also had 36 RBIs.

In the circle, Shaw won 17 games and recorded 155 strikeouts. She allowed 96 earned runs.

Jada Piercy, Spencer junior: Piercy had the second-highest average among Tigers hitters at .426. She also hit four homers, which was also second to Olivia Huckfelt. She did lead Spencer with 49 hits.

Class 3A

Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley senior: Smith led the Dutch with a .430 average, six homers and 40 RBIs.

She also did well in the circle. She pitched 168 innings, won 18 games and had an ERA of 2.08.

Makenna Kleinhesselink, Sheldon senior: Kleinhesselink hit .429 with 17 RBIs. She led the Orabs with 42 hits and scored 35 times. She struck out just 11 times.

Addie Brown, Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior: Brown was eight points shy of hitting .500 in her final season with the Warriors. She led the Warriors with 17 stolen bases and was second in runs scored with 42.

Elise Evans-Murphy, SB-L junior: The Warriors slugger hit .435 with seven homers and led her squad with 46 RBIs. She also hit a team-high 15 doubles.

Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center junior: Schmalbeck led the Warriors with a .426 average. She also hit three homers and 28 RBIs.

Willow Bleeker, Sioux Center junior: Bleeker hit .375 with 22 RBIs. She scored 34 times, and had 42 hits on the season. Six of those were doubles.

Taylor Schneider, Spirit Lake junior: Schneider led the Indians by hitting .436. She also hit four homers and drove in 24 runs. She was second among her team with 34 hits, behind Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff.

Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff, Spirit Lake senior: Ahrenstorff had two triples on the season and she had 48 total bases. She had a .473 on-base percentage. She tied for the team lead in walks with 17, along with Brenna Benge.

Hope Pullman, Unity Christian junior: Pullman had a team-high batting average of .378, and she knocked in 21 runs. She also picked off a runner during the season.

Randi Childress, West Lyon junior: Childress led the Wildcats with a .472 average, as well as leading her team with 28 RBIs with freshman Jersey Hawf.

Childress also stole 22 bases.

Evy Knoblock, West Lyon sophomore: Knoblock was just one of five sophomores voted onto the 3A West list. She was second in hitting at .424 and stole 16 bases. Knoblock led West Lton with 28 singles.

Class 2A

Shea Peterson, Alta-Aurelia junior: Peterson was a .473 hitter this season with 13 RBIs. She had 43 hits and scored 35 runs, both topping the Warriors.

In the circle, Peterson won eight games and she struck out 60 batters. Opponents hit .304 off Peterson.

Riley Weiler, Central Lyon sophomore: Weiler hit. 471 this summer while also hitting two homers. She had 11 RBIs and stole 19 bases.

Gracie Knobloch, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn freshman: Knobloch was one of two freshmen who made the list in the Northwest District. (Libby Trewin of West Fork in Sheffield was the other.) She hit .548 on the season and scored 26 runs. Nine of her 34 hits were doubles.

Jadyn Case, Hinton senior: Case reached the 500-strikeout mark of her career earlier this season. Case won 17 games and struck out 224 ladies this summer.

Madison Goosmann, Hinton senior: Goosmann led all Blackhawks hitters with a .451 average, two homers and 30 RBIs.

Sidney Trucke, MVAOCOU junior: Trucke hit .366 and led the Rams with 26 RBIs.

Addison Schmidt, Ridge View senior: Schmidt was the second-best hitter for the Raptors at .462. She did led the Raptors with 43 RBIs.

Emma Vohs, Ridge View senior: Vohs homered 11 times this summer, and also led her squad with a .500 average. Vohs collected 37 RBIs.

Alayna Wingate, Sibley-Ocheyedan junior: Wingate hit .308 and she stole 10 bases.

Berkley Johannsen, Sioux Central junior: Johannsen hit nine homers and drove in 42 runs. She also won eight games in the circle, and she had a 4.52 ERA.

Madison Chesnut, West Monona senior: The Spartans senior hit .395 and had the second-best fielding percentage on the team at .959.

Carly Miller, West Monona sophomore: Hitters managed to hit just .189 off Miller, who also led the Spartans with 91 strikeouts. She won 21 games in the circle.

Kacy Miller, West Monona sophomore: Miller was the fourth-best hitter among the Spartans’ lineup, hitting .386. She also hit a homer.

Avery Coyle, West Sioux senior: Coyle led the Falcons with a .528 average, and she brought in 16 runs. Coyle also stole eight bases. Coyle’s OBP was .575.

Class 1A

Chloee Colt, Akron-Westfield senior: Colt hit .394 for the Westerners, and she led her team with 15 stolen bases. She had the Westerners’ best fielding percentage at .982.

Natalie Olson, A-W junior: Olson hit .427 and brought in 20 runs. She led the Westerners with 41 hits.

Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic senior: Schnepf struck 211 batters in her senior season. She held her hitters to a .175 clip. She won 13 games.

MaKenna Bowman, Kingsley-Pierson junior: Bowman led the Panthers with a .402 batting average, and she hit four home runs. Bowman also led K-P with 20 RBIs.

Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU senior: The Hawks senior led her team with a .418 average and 10 doubles. She also had two triples.

Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda sophomore: Jungers threw 180 innings in the circle, and she allowed 117 hits on 40 earned runs. She won 27 games.

Macy Sievers, N-F senior: Sievers closed out her career with a .470 average this summer, and she stole 50 bases. Sievers also won eight games in the circle.

Mary Walker, N-F junior: Walker had the second-highest batting average, hitting .417. Walker knocked in 38 runs.

Marina Cronin, Remsen St. Mary’s sophomore: Cronin recorded a 1.22 ERA and struck out 150 batters this summer. She won 22 games.

Claire Schroeder, RSM sophomore: Schroeder had one of the state’s highest batting averages at .573, and she had 63 hits on the season. All 63 hits were singles.

Mya Bunkers, RSM sophomore: Bunkers had nine doubles and five triples on the season. She hit .435.

Maddie Thomas, River Valley junior: Thomas had the Wolverines’ highest batting average at .473, and she hit six home runs. She drove in 37.

Abby Schreck, South O’Brien senior: Schreck led the Wolverines with a .395 batting average, and she drove in 17 runs.

Sammy Bates, Woodbury Central senior: Bates led the Wildcats with a .412 average, and was third in RBIs (16).

Coaches

West Monona’s Dan Thompson was the district Coach of the Year in 2A Northwest while Newell-Fonda’s Courtney Darrow was the 1A Northwest Coach of the Year.