With 17th win of the season, West Monona softball aims for Class 2A state berth

SLOAN, Iowa — Entering Tuesday’s matchup with Westwood, the West Monona Spartans softball program held a 16-4 record and was looking to keep the ball rolling against Westwood.

The Spartans defeated the Rebels 11-0 in five innings to pick up win 17 on the season. Eight of West Monona’s wins have been by 10 runs or more.

“I think we have a really deep lineup,” Spartans coach Dan Thompson said. “One through nine, we have people who can get on base, score runs and drive in runs. We never really have innings where we don't have a chance, that that really helps us to get seven opportunities to score and we've scored a lot of runs. But on the flip side, we pitch well, we play defense most nights and that's going to keep you in the game too.”

After no score in the first, West Monona scratched across one run in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Brooklyn Pekarek hit an RBI-single in the second and Sierra Siebersma dropped down a sacrifice bunt to score a runner in the third.

West Monona broke the game open in the fourth innings, bringing in five runs. Sophia Woodward scored on a wild pitch and Savannah Lucas scores after a single and the Rebels threw the ball around allowing Lucas to run home. Siebersma drove in two more on a single and a third run scored on the throw in.

“I thought we played really well,” Spartans coach Dan Thompson said. “We got off to a slow start and they had us off balance. We were hitting a lot of fly balls, but we adjusted and started hitting a lot of line drives and got our bunts down in the later innings.”

Heading into the fifth, senior Madison Chesnut — the leader of the Spartans — hit a sacrifice fly to bring in a runner. MaKayla Haynes hit a two-run single and Kacy Miller drove in Haynes on a double in the next at-bat.

Junior Carly Miller allowed one hit over five innings in the circle, striking out four. Miller also recorded a pair of hits at the plate.

West Monona was also to take away a few things from a game like Tuesday night’s to improve upon, specifically on the base paths, Thompson said.

“Even tonight, we messed up a couple things on the bases that we talked about, and we get a lot of work in pregame too, on little things that we need to adjust,” Thompson said. “I think our schedule has done a good job of preparing us. We've played a lot of those MRAC teams and we saw Spirit Lake and we've seen Estherville-(Lincoln Central). We've seen a lot of really quality teams along with our conference.”

The West Monona schedule has been loaded with talented teams, and they have found success despite that. The Spartans have played the Top 5 MRAC teams (East, North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan and Le Mars) this season and are 5-0 against those teams. The approach to playing those teams is no different than any other team, Chesnut said.

“I think that being able to compete with them definitely gives us confidence,” Chesnut said. “But I think that those are just like any other game, I want bat on ball every single game even when you're playing games where you're 10 Running people. We want to keep that same energy that we would against the Sioux City team, so yeah, they make us a little bit more confident, but I think that we will look at every single game the same and try to do our best every single game.”

Chesnut is the leader on and off the field for the Spartans as a senior. She is one of five bats hitting over .400 for the team and leads the dugout cheers during her teammate’s at-bats.

“I always try to make sure that our spirits are lifted because if you're down during a game, you're going to be down the whole game,” Chesnut said. “Our hitting is not going to be good, our fielding is not going to be good. I try to remind the team that it's OK if you make a mistake, we all make errors. Even the best teams in the state make errors. I'm always trying to be vocal so that everybody knows what's going on, and just to keep everybody energized during the game.”

For Chesnut and the seniors, they have come up one game short of state each year they have been playing for the Spartans. This is their final chance at getting past that point and making a state tournament appearance.

“It's been every single year, trying to just get over that next hump,” Chesnut said. “Losing those games has been really like a stepping point, and since it's my senior year, and since it's kind of like my last shot, I kind of want to be loud and I want everybody to go towards this one goal that we've had for years.”

Thompson had previous coached at Westwood, the team his Spartans defeated Tuesday night, and became the head coach at West Monona this year. And while Thompson is well aware of his group goals, he wants them to focus on getting better one day at a time and worrying about the playoffs in July.

“This is new for me, but I know where they've been and I know what their goals are,” Thompson said. “At the same time, those things come in July. We're trying to get better every night and we've dropped a couple that we didn't play well in and then we've beaten some really good teams and played really well.

“So we've got to figure out when we get to July, how we can have our very best for those three or four games that we have to play.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.