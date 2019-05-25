SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School boys track and field team came away with two third-place finishes Saturday at the South Dakota state track and field meet.
The 4x200 and 4x400 squads each got a Class A bronze medal. In the 4x200, the quartet of Tadd Green, Zion Robinson, Cole Schulz and Nate Rice ended up with a time of 1 minute, 33.56 seconds.
The Panthers' 4x400 time was 3:33.20.
Parker Moss and Gunner Gunderson both ran in the 110-meter hurdle finals. Moss was fourth in 15.53 seconds; Gunderson was seventh in 16.05.
Elk-Point Jefferson's Calli Davis was fifth in the Class A 400-meter dash final. Her time was 1:00.73.
She wasn't the only area runner in that race. Vermillion's Rachel Brady was seventh (1:02.43).