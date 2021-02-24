SOUTH DAKOTA WRESTLING PREVIEW: Dakota Valley sends Boonstra, Gomez to state tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Even though he’s just an eighth grader, Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra is ready for a second chance this week at the South Dakota High School Activities Association state tournament that starts Thursday in Rapid City.
Boonstra suffered a shoulder injury last season right before the state tournament, and while that bummed him out, he’s ready to go this week.
“That left a bitter taste in his mouth, and he wanted to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke,” Panthers coach Grayson Pirner said. “As an eighth-grader, going against upperclassmen for the majority of the season, I think he’s proven to himself and any outsiders that he’s worthy of being here. He wanted to come back strong this year and put in the work that he needed to.”
Pirner said that Boonstra is mentally stronger than he was last year, and a big part of that was competing against high-level competition against older kids.
Boonstra will be competing in the Class 1A 126-pound weight class and he has a 30-6 record throughout the season. He was one of the top-four in regionals to qualify for the state tournament.
Boonstra has the No. 3 seed in the division, but according to Pirner, Boonstra doesn’t feel the pressure.
“I think he’s young enough that he doesn’t really think about that as much as the older wrestlers do,” Pirner said. “He’ll just go out and do his best.”
Boonstra is an explosive athlete, and he’s most comfortable on his feet. He uses his quickness to get takedowns.
Boonstra isn’t the only Panthers wrestler competing this week.
Ariana Gomez will wrestle in the first ever girls state wrestling tournament that will coincide with the boys traditional and dual tournaments this week.
Gomez is in the Class A 143-pound division, and she is seeded fifth.
Gomez came to North Sioux City from Kansas this school year. Gomez wrestled in Kansas, and like Iowa, Kansas high school girls wrestling isn’t sanctioned.
“For her to qualify, that’s special for her and the school district,” Pirner said. “It will probably be a little overwhelming at first, because this is the biggest arena she’s ever wrestled in out here. Hopefully, she can calm those nerves and wrestle against the girls in her bracket.”
Gomez likes to throw opponents around, and Pirner described Gomez as an unpredictable wrestler.
“She’s a good athlete and a very coachable person,” Pirner said. “We want her to go out and compete. She’s going to go down in the history books as one of the first girls to compete at the state tournament.”
EP-J sends eight
Elk Point-Jefferson High School wrestling coach Tyler Nolz took a full van of wrestlers with him to theThe Huskies have eight wrestlers competing this week, led by seniors Drake Peed, Skyler Swatek and Joseph Weis.
Peed and Swatek have both fought through injuries to get to the state tournament with Peed’s injury coming sooner.
Peed will be wrestling in the Class B 285-pound weight class, and the Huskies senior is seeded eighth going into the tournament. Peed is a two-time placewinner and a four-time state qualifier.
“If he wrestles just like he did last week, he has a really high chance of placing high,” Nolz said. “He’s not 100 percent, but even Drake at 60 percent is good enough to place at our state tournament.”
Peed tore an ACL during the football season, but he wasn’t going to let that stop him from hitting the mat for his senior season.
The process throughout the season for Peed was touch-and-go, as Nolz said, but after Peed got hurt, he did as much as he could.
The biggest adjustment that Peed had to go through was wrestling with his upper body. Peed’s ACL hasn’t fully healed, so to avoid opponents attacking that big brace of his with different stances and positions.
Nolz has taught Peed to avoid situations where he doesn’t have to use his legs as often.
“We’ve been taking it day-by-day, and each day, we’ve gotten better,” Nolz said. “He struggled right away with one of his first matches. He lost, and we had to build his confidence back up. This past weekend, he wrestled really well. He’s about 280 pounds of pretty solid human, and not a lot of many guys want to mess with his upper body.”
Swatek has been a trooper fighting through his injury, too. His injury also happened on the football field, but it happened during the 2019 season.
Swatek broke his leg as a sophomore, but he’s bounced back well. He has qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time, and he’s a two-time placewinner.
“He’s just a real grinder,” Nolz said. “I think the incident was a bad thing, but after that, I think he became a much better wrestler. I think he just kind of realized how much he loved the sport when it was taken away. You could tell that it bothered him. He was a great teammate, especially with his brother, Ben. It puts things into perspective, and his desire to be successful.”
Ben and Skyler Swatek are one of two sets of brothers on the team. The other set of brothers on the Huskies squad is Gavin and Grayson Jacobs.
Other teams
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson will send five wrestlers to state. That team has one senior, Logan Serck, and Serck is the top-seeded wrestler at the Class A 152-pound division.