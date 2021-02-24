SOUTH DAKOTA WRESTLING PREVIEW: Dakota Valley sends Boonstra, Gomez to state tournament

“We’ve been taking it day-by-day, and each day, we’ve gotten better,” Nolz said. “He struggled right away with one of his first matches. He lost, and we had to build his confidence back up. This past weekend, he wrestled really well. He’s about 280 pounds of pretty solid human, and not a lot of many guys want to mess with his upper body.”

Swatek has been a trooper fighting through his injury, too. His injury also happened on the football field, but it happened during the 2019 season.

Swatek broke his leg as a sophomore, but he’s bounced back well. He has qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time, and he’s a two-time placewinner.

“He’s just a real grinder,” Nolz said. “I think the incident was a bad thing, but after that, I think he became a much better wrestler. I think he just kind of realized how much he loved the sport when it was taken away. You could tell that it bothered him. He was a great teammate, especially with his brother, Ben. It puts things into perspective, and his desire to be successful.”

Ben and Skyler Swatek are one of two sets of brothers on the team. The other set of brothers on the Huskies squad is Gavin and Grayson Jacobs.

