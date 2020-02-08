South O'Brien boys basketball dashes out to fast start against Hinton

HINTON, Iowa — When Kiley Yates checked his phone on Thursday night, the South O’Brien High School boys basketball coach discovered several text messages on his phone.

The messages were from his players, saying that the Hinton Blackhawks had upset the Class 2A top-ranked West Sioux Falcons at home.

That was an indicator that the Wolverines needed to bring their A-game to Hinton High School on Friday night, and they didn’t let the Blackhawks have a fast, strong start like they did the night before.

The Wolverines rushed out to a 45-point first half en route to an 82-53 win in Hinton. South O’Brien outscored the Blackhawks 24-14 in the second quarter thanks to a 20-7 run that lasted the first five minutes of the quarter.

“Hinton coming off that win against West Sioux, we knew we had to come off with a great start,” Yates said. “We did a great job and drove to the basket. ... Getting the lead early was key and we could go from there. It was more of a matter of what Hinton had done well (Thursday). We knew we really had to challenge their shots.”

Even when Yates discovered that the Blackhawks had beaten the Falcons, he didn’t rush to the drawing board to make any changes. He knew that Hinton was going to be a tough challenge on the road.