South O'Brien captures district title with clampdown defensive effort

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – South O’Brien came close to pitching a shutout in the fourth quarter of a Class 1A boys district basketball final Thursday night.
As it was, the third-ranked Wolverines allowed only a couple of 3-point baskets in the final two minutes and breezed to a 61-41 triumph over George-Little Rock at Sioux Center High School.
South O’Brien moved to 21-3 overall with its 11th straight victory and will play Algona Bishop Garrigan on Saturday in Spencer with a state tournament berth on the line.
George-Little Rock (12-12) gave the Wolverines a scare by scoring the first seven points of the second half to trim a 10-point halftime deficit to three. In fact, the Mustangs were still within 38-35 when Matt Haken hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the third quarter.
After that, it was all South O’Brien.
The Wolverines went on an 18-0 run and increased their lead to 22 points before G-LR finally scored again.
Jackson Louscher matched his season average with 21 points for South O’Brien, while Caden Hale nailed five 3-pointers for 15 points.
Defense, though, was the difference.
“We really got off to a slow start defensively allowing 16 points in the first quarter,” South O’Brien Coach Kiley Yates said. “We held them to seven in the second and they got that run to start the third. After that, the last 12 minutes of the game we really settled in on the defensive end. They missed some but we rebounded the ball. They were one and done on the shots they did get.”
South O’Brien captured its fifth district title in the last six seasons but is looking for its first trip to state since 2015 when it won the Class 1A championship.
“They have a good team and two really good players and we knew it was going to be a fight,” Louscher said. “We saw them last year in the district championship and they had a really good team then. They probably had a bad taste in their mouth so we knew we would have to come out and give our best, come out with great intensity and that’s what we did.”
Matt Haken paced George-Little Rock with 21 points, while Payton Mauldin added 12 points.
“It is what it is, they were just better than us tonight, especially in the fourth quarter,” George-Little Rock co-head coach Brian Leuenberger said. “At the beginning of the year I heard people talk that we weren’t going to win five or six games. We won 12 games, got back to a district final and had it to a three-point game with a minute to go in the third quarter against a team that I think can probably win a state championship.”
Once it regained a double-digit lead on a 3-pointer by Hale to start the fourth quarter, South O’Brien spread it out and forced the Mustangs to foul. The Wolverines were 11 of 14 from the free-throw line in the final stanza.
“A year ago we won this game in upset fashion and I think we were pretty content with that,” Yates said. “We’re pleased to win a fifth district title in six years, but it’s not where we want to end up. We want to finish the deal and win one more game on Saturday night.”