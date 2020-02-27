South O'Brien captures district title with clampdown defensive effort

South O’Brien captured its fifth district title in the last six seasons but is looking for its first trip to state since 2015 when it won the Class 1A championship.

“They have a good team and two really good players and we knew it was going to be a fight,” Louscher said. “We saw them last year in the district championship and they had a really good team then. They probably had a bad taste in their mouth so we knew we would have to come out and give our best, come out with great intensity and that’s what we did.”

Matt Haken paced George-Little Rock with 21 points, while Payton Mauldin added 12 points.

“It is what it is, they were just better than us tonight, especially in the fourth quarter,” George-Little Rock co-head coach Brian Leuenberger said. “At the beginning of the year I heard people talk that we weren’t going to win five or six games. We won 12 games, got back to a district final and had it to a three-point game with a minute to go in the third quarter against a team that I think can probably win a state championship.”

Once it regained a double-digit lead on a 3-pointer by Hale to start the fourth quarter, South O’Brien spread it out and forced the Mustangs to foul. The Wolverines were 11 of 14 from the free-throw line in the final stanza.

“A year ago we won this game in upset fashion and I think we were pretty content with that,” Yates said. “We’re pleased to win a fifth district title in six years, but it’s not where we want to end up. We want to finish the deal and win one more game on Saturday night.”

