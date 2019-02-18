OMAHA -- The South Sioux boys' basketball team couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Bennington team in a Class B sub-district game on Monday at Omaha Roncalli High School.
Karson Gansebom hit eight three-pointers, seven in the first half to give Bennington the lead, and that helped Bennington to an 86-55 win as South Sioux's season came to an end. The Cardinals finished the season with an 8-14 record.
"Very good Bennington team. They shot the ball very well and we knew they could. I thought the guys played hard and they gave a really good effort," South Sioux coach Terry Comstock said. "I was pretty proud of the effort we gave. We were a little shorthanded with injury and illness and that didn't help us much. I just think Bennington played really well. I am proud of these guys. They overcame a lot throughout the season and they played hard throughout the season. I couldn't be more proud of this group."
Brad Hartnett had a double-double in the loss with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jake Aitken and Alex Zephier each scored 10 points.
Gansebom led Bennington, which improved to 17-5, with 24 points. Cooper Profoski added 11 points.