BLAIR, Neb. -- The South Sioux City boys finished as the runner-up behind Omaha Skutt Catholic at the Blair Invite on Thursday.
Skutt is the defending Nebraska Class B boys state champions. For South Sioux, Mesuidi Ejerso, a freshman, finished in fifth, Javier Alvarez finished in seventh, Moises Lupercio finished in 12th and Juan Balderas finished 13th.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Next up for South Sioux ix the Crofton Invite on Thursday. South Sioux hosts the Marsha Koebernick Invite on Oct. 3.