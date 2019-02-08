OMAHA, Neb. -- Trey Powers, a Morningside recruit, was averaging 20 points coming into the game for Omaha Gross Catholic. South Sioux held Powers under double-digits and the Cardinals pulled out a 45-42 win on Friday.
"I thought our guys execute our gameplan pretty well. Our idea was to keep the ball out of Powers hands," South Sioux coach Terry Comstock said. "For the most part, I thought we did a good job of getting good shots. The end of the game got a big hairy, they needed a three and got three offensive rebounds but when the buzzer went off, we were ahead. I thought our guys played really well and we are playing well down the stretch."
South Sioux improves to 8-11 with the win. Brad Harnett led the Cardinals with 12 points and Kaden Sailors had 10 points.
For Omaha Gross, Ben Deibers had 11 points.