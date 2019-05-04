SOUTH SIOUX -- The South Sioux boys soccer team wasn't short on opportunities during its B-2 District Final against North Platte on Saturday at the Jeffrey Dible Sports Complex.
In the first 20 minutes alone, the Cardinals had about 10 shots and half of them were on goal. Still, the Cardinals were held scoreless in those first 20 minutes. And the first 40 minutes. Then for the full 80 minutes.
The shots on goal continued to mount for the Cardinals throughout the game but after two overtimes, the game was still scoreless.
North Platte only had one shot on goal in the match but had a chance to win in the shootout.
South Sioux missed on two of its shots and North Platte keeper Nathan Ostrander saved another during the shootout. North Platte made four of its five shots in the shootout to claim a 1-0 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.
A year after winning the state title and two years after finishing as the runner-up, the Cardinals fell short of the state tournament even though most of the game was played on their offensive end.
"That's just the way the game is. It's a competitive game. There's a winner and loser and today we lost," South Sioux coach Lupe Gonzalez said. "They are a good team, they traveled a long way and they came and did their job and now they are moving on. Simple."
There were plenty of scrambles in front of the goal that the Cardinals couldn't convert. Or shots that were off the mark or passes that didn't connect with a foot or a head in front of the goal. One shot went off the crossbar and another hit off the post.
Even when the Cardinals had a clear look at the goal, Ostrander thwarted the attempt. He dove for a few attempts, knocked away a free kick and stopped a couple of scrambles in front of the goal. Ostrander made his fair share of difficult saves in the contest.
"He had a good day. That's just the way this game is," Gonzalez said. "Sometimes you come up with a good day and they came up with a good day. They executed their plan well. This game isn't won on missed opportunities. It's who puts them in. Today they put them in and got us and best of luck to them."
The match reminded Gonzalez of the Class B state finals game against Elkhorn South two years ago when the Cardinals lost 3-2.
South Sioux had plenty of opportunities in that match, more than double what Elkhorn South had, but still lost the match.
"We had 22 shots, they had eight and we lost that one as well," Gonzalez said. "We had a lot of expectations for this team. A lot of these boys I had since they were four years old. It just didn't end the way we wanted it to this year. Just get back to work and see what happens next year."
North Platte's only shot on goal came midway through the first half. The Bulldogs defense did slow down South Sioux a bit for the rest of the first half and made things a little tougher in the second half. But most of the game and the two extra periods were played with the Cardinals on the attack. It still didn't result in the one goal South Sioux needed in the contest.
North Platte made its first goal in the shootout and South Sioux missed on its first opportunity and its second shot was saved. North Platte's second shot was saved but the Bulldogs made their next three shots. South Sioux made its next two shots but its last shot was off the mark, giving North Platte the 4-2 shootout advantage.
"We played well. Played what we wanted to play," Gonzalez said. "The boys adjusted well. We just couldn't put the ball in today."