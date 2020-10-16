South Sioux boys tennis competes at state

OMAHA, Neb. -- South Sioux had an entry in all four divisions at the Class B NSAA state boys' tennis tournament on Thursday.

The Cardinals finished with four points at the state tournament.

Sophomore Aiden DeBuhr won is first-round match in Class B No. 1 singles as he defeated Scottsbluff's Barrett Frank. DeBuhr won the first set 6-3, lost the second set 8-6 and then bounced back with a 10-5 win in the third set. DeBuhr lost to Mount Michael Benedictine's Isaac Gart, the No. 1 seed, 6-0, 6-0, in the next round. Gart went on to win the state title.

South Sioux junior Nathan Feenstra lost to Lexington's Greysen Strauss 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, junior Jessa Hanna and senior Juan Carlos Perdomo lost their first round match to a dual from Nebraska City 6-2, 6-2.

South Sioux's pairing of Izaak Kolker and Dale Kolker, both sophomores, lost to a pair of Kearney Catholic 6-1, 6-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0