South Sioux City aims to 'dominate' at Nebraska girls state wrestling tournament

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — You can hear how much Ardi Zamora means it when she says it.
There’s a confidence in the pronunciation. A grind-your-back-teeth accent in every syllable.
“Dominate,” the South Sioux City senior says again and again. “Dominating is a big thing for us, and a big thing for me. I want to make them hurt, make them work for every point.”
Zamora is part of a wrestling evolution that continues in the state of Nebraska. She may even be the poster child. She can’t get enough of it.
This weekend wrestlers just like Zamora will take center stage at the girls state tournament in York. The second-year event began Friday and again is being put on by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association because girls wrestling is newly classified by the NSAA as an emerging sport without an official state championship.
Emphasis on 'yet.'
“This isn’t going away in a year or two,” South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet said.
Participation numbers have nearly doubled over the past year — from 140 in 2020 to 278 this season — according to Ron Higdon, the NSAA assistant director in charge of wrestling.
Bohnet has seen a similar spike in interest.
Two years ago, South Sioux City was a team of two. That number grew to eight last season — the same two girls and six of their friends — and was as high as 14 at times this year. Four have a year of experience. The rest are wrestling for the first time.
Zamora knows all about being a newcomer, and not just to the Cardinals program.
“I didn’t even know where the wrestling room was in the high school,” she said. “I had never watched it. Well, other than WWE.”
It’s been a learning curve for everyone. Bohnet, who also coaches the South Sioux City boys, credits assistants Jeff Wood and Jake Renken with keeping things straight.
They learned early on that coaching girls wrestling is different from what they knew about coaching boys.
But the payoff has been worth it. Zamora remembers her turning point — a match at a midseason tournament that she led by eight points before being pinned.
It was at that moment, as odd as it may sound, that Zamora started feeling like she belonged. A state title at the inaugural girls state tournament came shortly after.
“The look of joy on her face and the hug,” Bohnet said about her celebration, “it made me feel like this is real. This is happening.”
That event, he said, was the first time they really had the spotlight to themselves.
“You could see they felt important,” Bonhet said.
And Zamora got the rock-star treatment.
“Girls would come up to me at school and say that I inspire them,” Zamora said. “And that’s inspiring to me. I’m breaking the norm.”
Wrestling may open doors for her, too. Zamora said she’s received an offer to wrestle in college and is weighing those options.
The fact that those are possibilities are something that has left her feeling “very grateful.”
“The girls in the future will have the opportunities,” Zamora said. “(We’re) aspiring to be more than just girl wrestlers.”
South Sioux City is ranked No. 1 by both the NSWCA and NEWrestle heading to state. Zamora (14-0) is one of three Cardinals ranked at the top of their weight classes by one of the two services, joined by younger sister Jackie (154 pounds) and sophomore Yohaly Quinones — a unanimous No. 1 at 142.
The seven ranked wrestlers are tied with defending state champion West Point-Beemer and Schuyler for the most in the state.
A team title, Zamora said, would be the ultimate cherry on top. South Sioux City finished fourth in 2020.