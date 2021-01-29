South Sioux City aims to 'dominate' at Nebraska girls state wrestling tournament

Two years ago, South Sioux City was a team of two. That number grew to eight last season — the same two girls and six of their friends — and was as high as 14 at times this year. Four have a year of experience. The rest are wrestling for the first time.

Zamora knows all about being a newcomer, and not just to the Cardinals program.

“I didn’t even know where the wrestling room was in the high school,” she said. “I had never watched it. Well, other than WWE.”

It’s been a learning curve for everyone. Bohnet, who also coaches the South Sioux City boys, credits assistants Jeff Wood and Jake Renken with keeping things straight.

They learned early on that coaching girls wrestling is different from what they knew about coaching boys.

But the payoff has been worth it. Zamora remembers her turning point — a match at a midseason tournament that she led by eight points before being pinned.

It was at that moment, as odd as it may sound, that Zamora started feeling like she belonged. A state title at the inaugural girls state tournament came shortly after.