South Sioux City boys cross country gains experience heading into state meet

Whether it’s Arneson/Mohammed or another two-runner combo to round out South Sioux’s score, that will allow the Cardinals to be in a top-5 conversation.

“Our four and five, they typically run together,” Fitzsimmons said. “If they can have a good day at the state meet it immediately turns the things around for us. And so that was the conversation and our thought process heading into this next week.”

Ejerso, meanwhile, won the district meet at 16:31.47. He also won the River Cities Conference championship meet the week before, and his time there was 16:22.

Ejerso was a state qualifier last year, and in the Class A meet, the then-freshman was 43rd with a time of 17:11.

Fitzsimmons believes that running in Class A last season has given Ejerso confidence that he could be even better in Class B.