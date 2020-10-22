South Sioux City boys cross country team gains experience heading into NSAA meet Friday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Going into the NSAA B-2 district meet last week, the South Sioux City High School boys cross country team had high hopes.
The Cardinals wanted to make it as a team, and last Thursday in Elkhorn, Neb., they accomplished that feat.
South Sioux scored 43 points in the district meet to qualify as a collective group, and that group of Cardinals — along with two girls — will compete Friday at the NSAA state meet at the Kearney Country Club in Kearney.
The Class B girls will run at 3 p.m., and the boys will follow at 3:30.
The six Cardinals boys who will be running in the Class B meet are Mesuidi Ejerso, Moises Lupercio, Juan Balderas, Aidan Arneson, Dhugomsa Mohammed and Ivan Morelos.
The Cardinals were six points shy of Bennington and Mount Michael.
“It was an awesome race by all three teams that qualified,” Cardinals co-coach Sean Fitzsimmons said. “We're really lucky and fortunate to have qualified, but we weren't surprised, especially with Mesuidi running up front. So that definitely helps us out team wise and then helps us even further next week at the state meet.”
After that district meet, the Cardinals sat around for 15 or so minutes, and talked about their race. They hadn’t been in a race that competitive before.
The Cardinals were also curious where they finished in the team standings. Bennington and Mount Michael tied with 27 points, but Bennington won since its No. 5 runner finished ahead of Mount Michael’s fifth runner.
The Cardinals haven’t raced together for multiple years as a team, according to Fitzsimmons. This year is the first time that those six have run together trying to compete for a state berth, and Thursday’s meet gave them experience they hadn’t had before.
“To have that race this past week was actually really, really, we think, a fortunate scenario for us heading into the state meet next week, because pretty much from second place on back to probably seventh to eighth place at this point, it's going to be a really, really tight team battle,” Fitzsimmons said. “So we were very fortunate to have that kind of experience brought to us this week.”
In the most recent Nebraska Elite Track Club Class B coaches poll, South Sioux was ranked ninth. Bennington was fourth on that list, and Mount Michael was eighth. Omaha Skutt was ranked No. 1 in that poll.
The big key for South Sioux is how high up the Cardinals’ Nos. 4 and 5 runners end up. Last Thursday, Arneson finished fourth for the Cardinals with a 26th-place time of 18 minutes, 8.06 seconds. Then, Mohammed was fifth among South Sioux runners, as he finished 33rd at 19:21.91.
Whether it’s Arneson/Mohammed or another two-runner combo to round out South Sioux’s score, that will allow the Cardinals to be in a top-5 conversation.
“Our four and five, they typically run together,” Fitzsimmons said. “If they can have a good day at the state meet it immediately turns the things around for us. And so that was the conversation and our thought process heading into this next week.”
Ejerso, meanwhile, won the district meet at 16:31.47. He also won the River Cities Conference championship meet the week before, and his time there was 16:22.
Ejerso was a state qualifier last year, and in the Class A meet, the then-freshman was 43rd with a time of 17:11.
Fitzsimmons believes that running in Class A last season has given Ejerso confidence that he could be even better in Class B.
“I'm not sure what we have done differently, but I know his experience last year and being able to get him to the state meet, those things have really carried him into the season, and he constantly is setting very high goals for himself to go into meets and be competitive and to win them,” Fitzsimmons said. “He has incredible race sense. He just knows where to be at all times in the race. He doesn't tactically make mistakes very often. And if he does, he knows how to recover from them really quick.
“You never catch him going out too slow or going out too fast,” Fitzsimmons added. “And then if he does get out a little slower, a little fast, he knows immediately how to fix that before it's too late in the race, and that's not something that we have really had to teach him.”
On the girls side, the Cardinals are sending Emane Ahmed and Ashley Hedquist. Ahmed finished in fourth place at last week’s district meet (20:07.29) and Hedquist was 10th (20:37.70).
South Sioux didn’t have any runners qualify for last year’s state meet.
Ahmed was the RCC runner-up a couple weeks ago, as she (20:19) finished behind Skutt’s Jaedan Bunda (19:17). Hedquist was also 10th at the conference meet.
“Those couple of girls that qualified as well, they love to run,” Fitzsimmons said. “They ran all summer and they were always out running and whether they were meeting with the girls or they came and ran with the boys, it didn't matter. They came, ran trails with us. Just a good group of kids that loved to run. And that's really at the end of the day, probably the most important thing we can impart on them.”
Other runners to watch
Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker won the District C-3 meet last week with a time of 15:32. He was one of two runners to run sub-16 in that field.
Noecker will try for a second straight state championship, as he won last October with a time of 16:02.96. That time was the fastest in Class C since 1980.
The Wayne Blue Devils also have two runners — sophomore Laura Hasemann and freshman Frantzdie Barner — who will be running on Friday.
Hasemann was seventh in the C-3 girls race (21:18.18) and Barner was 11th (21:51.38).
Jesus Zavala III will also run for Wayne in the C-3 boys race.
