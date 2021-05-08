South Sioux City boys soccer reaches NSAA Class B tournament with 3-0 win over Waverly

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Lupe Gonzalez hasn’t gone a season like this in all his years as South Sioux City High School boys soccer coach.
The Cardinals, however, earned the right to have their season continue at the NSAA state tournament next week.
The Cardinals (9-8) defeated Waverly 3-0 on the road Saturday in the District B-8 final, and with the win, they return to the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Omaha. They’ll play Mount Michael (10-5) at 1 p.m. Thursday on Creighton’s campus.
The Cardinals scored two goals in the first half, and they tacked one more for good measure in the second half.
The three South Sioux players who scored goals for the Cardinals were Michael Mendez Gonzalez, Jose Hernandez Temblador and freshman Luis Navarro-Martinez.
Yahir Becerra-Cruz, Clemente Alvarez Alvarez and Nathan Karnes had assists.
South Sioux City senior captain Jaime Ponce-Pablo came off the bus with a big grin on his face, knowing his team had turned its fortune around.
“I’m just happy we made it; it’s been three years since we made it,” Ponce-Pablo said. “I think everyone who what was on the line today. Everyone knew that if we didn’t win today, the game is just done. That really helped us get the win today.
“Everyone on the team felt a little bit of pressure today,” Ponce-Pablo added. “There was a little bit of, ‘OK, I need to go now.’ Once we started playing, everything kind of moved away.”
It’s been quite the turnaround for the Cardinals. They started the season with a 1-7 record, and they heard the noise from the doubters and haters.
They knew the noise and the criticism was out there, but the Cardinals didn’t want to shy away from that. South Sioux took it in stride, and it drove them to turn the season around.
“It’s just been a crazy season where we’re sitting at now from where we started,” Gonzalez said. “We picked the hardest schedule in both Class A and Class B. Do I regret that? Not at all. I’d keep that schedule for years to come.”
The Cardinals started out the season with an 0-4 record, with losses to Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.), Omaha South, Omaha Skutt and Lexington.
They had scored just three goals in those first four losses, and sure, the Cardinals were down on themselves a little.
Gonzalez and the rest of the Cardinals’ coaching staff — consisting of Scott Clausen, Erick Galvvan, Carlos Saenz and David Montez — kept reminding the student-athletes a simple, but strong message: It’s not how you start, but how you finish.