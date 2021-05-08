South Sioux City boys soccer reaches NSAA Class B tournament with 3-0 win over Waverly

“Everyone on the team felt a little bit of pressure today,” Ponce-Pablo added. “There was a little bit of, ‘OK, I need to go now.’ Once we started playing, everything kind of moved away.”

It’s been quite the turnaround for the Cardinals. They started the season with a 1-7 record, and they heard the noise from the doubters and haters.

They knew the noise and the criticism was out there, but the Cardinals didn’t want to shy away from that. South Sioux took it in stride, and it drove them to turn the season around.

“It’s just been a crazy season where we’re sitting at now from where we started,” Gonzalez said. “We picked the hardest schedule in both Class A and Class B. Do I regret that? Not at all. I’d keep that schedule for years to come.”

The Cardinals started out the season with an 0-4 record, with losses to Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.), Omaha South, Omaha Skutt and Lexington.

They had scored just three goals in those first four losses, and sure, the Cardinals were down on themselves a little.