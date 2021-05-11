South Sioux City continues 'crazy' boys soccer season at state Thursday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Lupe Gonzalez hasn’t put out the same 11 guys out on the soccer pitch in consecutive games this season.
The long-time South Sioux City High School coach hopes to buck that trend at 10 a.m. Thursday when the Cardinals return to the state tournament to play Lexington in the first round of the NSAA Class B tournament in Omaha.
The Cardinals are the No. 7 seed, with a 10-9 record.
“I think we’re playing with something to prove,” Cardinals senior captain Jaime Ponce-Pablo said after Saturday’s win over Waverly. “I don’t think anybody has doubted us this much.”
Due to COVID-19, discipline and other injuries that have happened throughout the season, the Cardinals have had to work with different lineups.
There was a time earlier this season when Gonzalez had to change his system two minutes before kickoff because there was an issue with one of the starters.
“If anybody takes the time to watch film on us, you’re not going to get anything out of it,” Gonzalez said. “That’s been tough on us. In my 20-plus years of coaching, I’ve never had a season like this. Everything has happened to us, which is crazy.”
They started out the season with a 1-7 record. There were times were the Cardinals simply weren’t playing at the level Gonzalez thought they should be.
The Cardinals started out the season with an 0-4 record, with losses to Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.), Omaha South, Omaha Skutt and Lexington.
They had scored just three goals in those first four losses, and sure, the Cardinals were down on themselves a little.
Gonzalez and the rest of the Cardinals’ coaching staff kept reminding the student-athletes a simple, but strong message: It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
There wasn’t a single worry in Gonzalez’s bones about how they could turn their season around.
“I honestly don’t remember a season where we started that badly,” Gonzalez said. “We saw the boys how they could play. It was a matter of believing in themselves. They were all coachable. They all wanted it. We didn’t have to motivate them.”
That doesn’t mean Gonzalez had some doubts. It was understandable. He couldn’t just dive into the coaches’ manual and reference it to see how to handle the roadblocks that the Cardinals had to endure.
They all kept pressing, though.
“Luckily, the boys pulled through,” Gonzalez said. “(Saturday), we had all our five senior starters.”
The Cardinals had some extra motivation from outside noises.
A Nebraska high school podcast, Nebraska Soccer Talk, didn’t believe South Sioux could make it out of its own sub-district. They heard what the podcast had to say, and they just used that as extra motivation.
“They said that if we won (Saturday), we were going to prove them wrong and they had hoped we proved them wrong,” Ponce-Pablo said. “We’re just going to continue to prove them wrong, I guess. We had all these people who said we couldn’t do this, and look at us now.”