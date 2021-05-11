South Sioux City continues 'crazy' boys soccer season at state Thursday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Lupe Gonzalez hasn’t put out the same 11 guys out on the soccer pitch in consecutive games this season.

The long-time South Sioux City High School coach hopes to buck that trend at 10 a.m. Thursday when the Cardinals return to the state tournament to play Lexington in the first round of the NSAA Class B tournament in Omaha.

The Cardinals are the No. 7 seed, with a 10-9 record.

“I think we’re playing with something to prove,” Cardinals senior captain Jaime Ponce-Pablo said after Saturday’s win over Waverly. “I don’t think anybody has doubted us this much.”

Due to COVID-19, discipline and other injuries that have happened throughout the season, the Cardinals have had to work with different lineups.

There was a time earlier this season when Gonzalez had to change his system two minutes before kickoff because there was an issue with one of the starters.

“If anybody takes the time to watch film on us, you’re not going to get anything out of it,” Gonzalez said. “That’s been tough on us. In my 20-plus years of coaching, I’ve never had a season like this. Everything has happened to us, which is crazy.”