South Sioux City football halts practice due to positive COVID-19 test

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Only a few days into the football season, the South Sioux High School football team was forced to halt practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
However, the Cardinals won't miss 14 days of practice. According to South Sioux director of communications Lance Swanson, the last time the player was in contact with the rest of the team was Aug. 3.
After working with the Dakota County Health Department, it was determined the 14 days could start on Aug. 3, so the South Sioux football team can return to practice on Aug. 18.
"Last week was a conditioning camp," Swanson said in a phone interview with the Journal. "It is to our advantage that we have had over a week into the period. That in combination with not seeing any symptoms, knock on wood. I am happy, whether it was a conscious decision or not, he wasn't feeling well and he didn't come to practice after that."
Swanson added that the Dakota County Health Department is still working with some of the contact tracing with the player who tested positive for COVID-19.
"Obviously, it is hard to say this is expected but we were prepared and followed the protocols," Swanson said. "It's not a perfect process but we've learned a lot and we will move forward."
South Sioux started in-season football practice on Monday.
Even with the setback, the Cardinals are still scheduled to open the season on Aug. 28 at home against Sioux City North.
"With everything right now, we plan on playing on Aug. 28 and our kids are excited about it and I am sure North is excited about it," SSC head football coach Chris Stein said. "The NSAA came out with guidelines and I know we will follow them."
South Sioux is still working on the guidelines and protocols for hosting athletic events this fall. Swanson said the district has a good idea about what the plans will be, but more communication is needed and the guidelines haven't been rolled out yet. The plans will be in place by the first football game on Aug. 28.
The first day of school at South Sioux is slated for Thursday, Aug. 13. Face masks will be worn by all students and personnel.
The Cardinals aren't able to practice but Stein did hold a virtual practice with the team on Wednesday.
"I am assuming he took advantage of talking them through some of the stuff," Swanson said. "I can imagine they are frustrated and want to practice but the health of the kids is most important right now. We have to go with what the county health department recommends and we will take the utmost precaution."
