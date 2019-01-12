SOUTH SIOUX CITY | South Sioux City's girls and boys basketball games at Beatrice Saturday were postponed because of snowy conditions in southeastern Nebraska.
Make-up dates were not available.
Both South Sioux City teams will host opponents in this week's River Cities Conference Tournament.
South Sioux City's girls, currently ranked sixth in Class B by the Lincoln Journal-Star, will take a 6-4 record into Monday night's 6 o'clock RCC Tournament game at the Mini-Dome against Omaha Duchesne.
South Sioux City's boys will take a 5-6 record into Tuesday night's 6 o'clock River Cities Conference Tournament game at the Mini-Dome against Beatrice.