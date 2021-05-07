South SIoux City girls track and field wins River Cities Conference championship

OMAHA — The South Sioux City High School girls soccer team won the River Cities Conference meet on Thursday, hosted by Omaha Skutt Catholic.

The Cardinals scored 179 points, ahead of Skutt’s 114.

Ashlynn Garcia won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.77 seconds.

Emily Penne won the 200 in 26.77 seconds.

Cardinals senior and this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week Tasha Freiberg won the 100-meter hurdles in both the prelims and the finals. Her time in the final round was 17.19. Garcia was second at 17.71.

Garcia also placed second in the 300 hurdles, with a time of 51.92.

The Cardinals also won the girls 4x100. The quartet of Trista Harsma, Penne, Jordan Kriens and Garcia won with a time of 51.24.

In the field events, Freiberg won the high jump, as she cleared the 4-foot-10 mark.

Carla Villicana won the pole vault, at 7 feet, 6 inches.

Harsma was second in the long jump, finishing at 15 feet, 10.5 inches, then in the triple jump at 32-10.75.

Nyaluet Diew took the top prize in the shot put, winning with a throw of 34 feet, 5 inches.