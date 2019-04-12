SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City High School is looking for a new boys basketball coach.
The school posted the job opening Thursday, meaning Terry Comstock will not return for a 15th season as the Cardinals coach.
The Journal reached out to Comstock and athletic director Odell Santos for comment, but neither one chose to respond.
Comstock won three state basketball titles for the Cardinals with the most recent one in 2013. South Sioux posted an 8-14 record this season.
However, the boys basketball position is not the only one open in the athletics department.
On its Applitrack web site for job vacancies, South Sioux posted Friday an opening for its head baseball coach position. The head coach position for girls basketball was also posted on Thursday.
Molly Hornbeck has been the Cardinals' girls coach over the last five seasons.