SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Christopher Stein wanted to be a head coach again, but he never thought it would be at South Sioux City High School.
Stein, who previously was Chadron State College’s offensive coordinator, was introduced as the Cardinals head football coach Tuesday at an introductory press conference in front of a handful of players and parents at the MiniDome.
He will also teach physical education at the middle school.
Stein chose South Sioux City and was looking for a new place to coach. There were other Chadron State coaches moving around, and he thought this was the right time for him to do the same.
Stein first learned about the opening from Athletic Director Odell Santos. Santos and Stein had a mutual friend whom Stein coached at Chadron State from Lexington High School.
According to Stein, Santos — who was once the AD at Lexington — called Stein about the opening and asked of Stein's interest.
The Cardinals haven’t won a game in two seasons, but Stein wanted to take on the challenge of returning to the high school level and rebuilding the Cardinals.
Stein doesn’t care about last season’s record or the lack of success in the past. He wasn’t a part of the past, so he’s not worried about it.
That's the same mindset he had in the 1990s when Stein coached at Gering High School, which had some rebuilding to do upon Stein's arrival.
"I've been fortunate enough to win everywhere I've been in my career," Stein said. "It was much the same (at Gering). It takes the right group of kids and a school that is committed, and I see the same stuff here."
Stein has zero ties to the area. After Santos gave his pitch to Stein during an interview, that’s when Stein’s interest mounted.
“I truly didn’t expect to like it as much as I did,” Stein said. “I came down here two weeks ago and did the interview. I’ve never really been to this area of Nebraska. It’s the people.
“I think if you go back and look at any program that has been rebuilt, there’s always a moment in time where something happens,” Stein said. “But, to begin with, you have to have kids who want to be there. You have to help those kids be the best players and people they can be. A tradition always starts somewhere.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it was started in a day,” Stein added. “To me, it’s how you carry yourself. Do you believe in what you’re doing? The great thing, I think, for South Sioux City football players is they get to start this thing from the ground up.”
Stein realizes, however, that the high school game isn’t the same as it was about 20 years ago.
“I think that’s one of the things that I will have to figure out quickly,” Stein said. “Now as the head coach, you incorporate everything. You have to think about off-season training and offense and defense and special teams. That’s something I did a certain way in 1998, and maybe it wasn’t the best way. I tried to compile information from some really successful high school football coaches in Nebraska. I want to see if it fits here.”
The Cardinals players will meet with Stein for the first time Thursday in the MiniDome. Stein is eager to meet with the kids and expects each one to make a good first impression.
"We have to figure out what we got," Stein said. "I think they're all going to. Once we get into the nuts and bolts of things and things get really hard on kids, that's when you see true character. We will put those stressors in place, and see which kids will rise to the top."
Stein met the assistant coaches at a dinner Tuesday night and enjoyed learning about the staff and their families. They didn't talk about specific kids, because Stein wants to learn about the kids "without anyone's bias."