South Sioux City players learning X's and O's in second year under Stein

The first season of the Chris Stein era in South Sioux City was already more successful than the previous two seasons of his predecessor.
In 2019, the Cardinals snapped an 18-game losing streak in the very first week of the season, beating Omaha Bryan 56-27.
The rest of the season saw South Sioux taking plenty of lumps, losing seven lopsided games in the row before ending on a positive note: the Cardinals finished the season with a 41-0 rout of Schuyler, allowing SSC to end with a 2-7 record after failing to win a single game in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
According to Stein, the Cardinals still have a long way to go as they enter year No. 2 under the former Chadron State College assistant coach.
Instead of focusing on what opponents are doing, the Cardinals still have plenty to learn about the game of football.
"Every day (the players) learn more about the game of football. When we got here, the knowledge of the game wasn't very good," Stein said. "A lot of what we had done was less worrying about other how teams are doing and learning the X's and O's of football. I think we have come a long way. We have forever to go, but we have gained ground and that is important and something we really look to push."
The team's lesson plan on football was interrupted this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cardinals didn't have the chance to get any practices in during spring and summer.
A couple of days after practice started for the 2020 season, the team had to quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test. South Sioux was unable to practice for six days, returning to the field on Aug. 18.
Stein thinks the effects of missing so much time together will be something that leaves a lasting impact.
"I don't think we are going to know this year. I think you are going to see the effects two to three years down the road with every program," Stein said. "Our kids were ready to play. To me, only time can tell."
South Sioux's schedule is also in a bit of limbo. The Omaha Public School system is not allowing fall athletics currently and the decision caused a couple of games to drop off the South Sioux schedule -- one against Omaha Bryan and another against Omaha Northwest.
Stein thinks the team has a game for Sept. 25, leaving the Cardinals searching for one more. Their season starts Aug. 28 at home against Sioux City North.
South Sioux does have to replace one of the most important positions since quarterback Jake Aitken graduated.
Senior Connor Slaughter played a bit last season and will take over as the team's starter.
"Connor has made a lot of gains," Stein said. "I think (offensive coordinator) Tristen Stein has done a great job with Connor in the off-season. I am excited to see where he goes. Being a one-year starter is tough. He has had quarterback experience in the past. He even started a game for us last year. We have confidence in Connor and the gains he's made are remarkable."
Senior Caleb Kriens is the team's starting running back but Stein said he will use a running back by committee. Seniors Kaden Dahl, Brandon Popoca, Devin Penne and junior Tyler Knowles are the top options at wide receiver.
"The whole point of our offense is to take advantage of what the defense is giving you," Stein said. "If they stack the box, throw it. Thin in the box, run it. It's getting to the points where the kids do well enough where we can take advantage of both of those. It's a work in progress of getting to where we want to be. Bring it along slowly."
Scoring wasn't the biggest problem the Cardinals had last season. South Sioux scored 194 points for a 21.6 points per game average. The average was helped by 56 points against Bryan and 41 against Schuyler since the Cardinals were held under 10 points four times. But every other game, South Sioux scored more than 20 points.
The Cardinals had problems keeping opponents out of the end zone as they allowed 43.9 points per game. That average was even helped by shutting out Schuyler to end the season.
Stein said the team was full of bad tacklers.
"That's the biggest thing. It's something that we have really, really worked on and are continuing to work on," Stein said. "Tackling has been a tough issue for us and something we are getting better at. We have to do a better job of teaching it at lower levels. We are working with the youth program, the junior high level and teaching the art of tackling with how we want to do it.
"That has been our No. 1 issue on defense. I feel like we had kids in spots, we just didn't finish the tackle and we will continue to work on that."
Last season South Sioux had 12 seniors. The Cardinals have the same number of seniors this season.
"Our big push is to establish a culture where the little things are important," Stein said. "Culture is No. 1 and learning the game is No. 2. Even some of our seniors are young. We love kids to death and we just keep taking steps forward every day."
PHOTOS: South Sioux City vs. Bennington football
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!