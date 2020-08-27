South Sioux City players learning X's and O's in second year under Stein

Scoring wasn't the biggest problem the Cardinals had last season. South Sioux scored 194 points for a 21.6 points per game average. The average was helped by 56 points against Bryan and 41 against Schuyler since the Cardinals were held under 10 points four times. But every other game, South Sioux scored more than 20 points.

The Cardinals had problems keeping opponents out of the end zone as they allowed 43.9 points per game. That average was even helped by shutting out Schuyler to end the season.

Stein said the team was full of bad tacklers.

"That's the biggest thing. It's something that we have really, really worked on and are continuing to work on," Stein said. "Tackling has been a tough issue for us and something we are getting better at. We have to do a better job of teaching it at lower levels. We are working with the youth program, the junior high level and teaching the art of tackling with how we want to do it.

"That has been our No. 1 issue on defense. I feel like we had kids in spots, we just didn't finish the tackle and we will continue to work on that."

Last season South Sioux had 12 seniors. The Cardinals have the same number of seniors this season.