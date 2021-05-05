WATCH NOW: South Sioux City selects Nelson Wilson as new boys basketball head coach

He then went to coach the Winnebago High School boys team where he had a couple of successful seasons there in 2017-18 and 18-19.

After he did a stint at Little Priest Tribal College, Wilson went to South Sioux to be an assistant coach under Terry Comstock for two seasons.

Wilson then got a head coaching job at Siouxland Christian for a couple of years, and now he’s back in South Sioux, but this time, as a head coach.

“I feel like this is going to be my last stop,” Wilson said. “I’m getting to the age where I just want to kick back and enjoy basketball. Whether it’s two years, five years or 10 years, I don’t know that part, but I do know I’ve reached my pinnacle.”

He realizes, though, that it won’t be an easy assignment.

The newest Cardinals coach kept following the program where he was once an assistant coach.

Wilson knows that the Cardinals had a combined 3-37 record the last two seasons. Their lone win in the 2020-21 campaign came against Omaha Gross. They nearly won against Sioux City North early in the regular season.