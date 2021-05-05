WATCH NOW: South Sioux City selects Nelson Wilson as new boys basketball head coach

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Nelson Wilson hasn’t shied away from a basketball program that needs a little bit of home improvement.
Wilson was named during a press conference Wednesday to become the next boys basketball head coach at South Sioux City, and he knows that the Cardinals need some renovating to return to the program it once was.
Wilson attended South Sioux in 1989, and felt some extra sentiment coming back to a school he attended.
He knew that if the opportunity presented itself to come back, he’d look into it.
Well, it turned out, Jared Langel left the program, and Cardinals activities director Jeff Squier was on the search for a new basketball coach.
Wilson saw the posting online and he had heard that the boys basketball head coaching position was going to be opening up.
“It was a tough decision, but it was one that felt right,” Wilson said. “Who wouldn’t want to come back to your alma mater to coach? It’s a huge honor that I applied and they reached out. I didn’t think things were going to fall in place at first, but we kept talking. I’m glad things did line up the way they did. The community did a great job of taking me in. This is home for me.”
Wilson first started as a volunteer assistant at West High School.
He then went to coach the Winnebago High School boys team where he had a couple of successful seasons there in 2017-18 and 18-19.
After he did a stint at Little Priest Tribal College, Wilson went to South Sioux to be an assistant coach under Terry Comstock for two seasons.
Wilson then got a head coaching job at Siouxland Christian for a couple of years, and now he’s back in South Sioux, but this time, as a head coach.
“I feel like this is going to be my last stop,” Wilson said. “I’m getting to the age where I just want to kick back and enjoy basketball. Whether it’s two years, five years or 10 years, I don’t know that part, but I do know I’ve reached my pinnacle.”
He realizes, though, that it won’t be an easy assignment.
The newest Cardinals coach kept following the program where he was once an assistant coach.
Wilson knows that the Cardinals had a combined 3-37 record the last two seasons. Their lone win in the 2020-21 campaign came against Omaha Gross. They nearly won against Sioux City North early in the regular season.
Even though Wilson knew that the Cardinals have hit a couple speed bumps, he likes what he has coming back. Wilson described the program as having the right people in the program, but he feels like they need the right tools to get the job done.
The Cardinals do lose leading scorer Connor Slaughter, who led the Cardinals with 6.9 points per game. They do, however, bring back their next two leading scorers from last season.
Tyler Knowles will be a senior next year, and he averaged 6.5 ppg. He had four games where he scored in double figures, including a season-high 15 points against Norfolk on Jan. 15.
Carsten Calvillo, who will be a junior, averaged 5.4 ppg.
Wilson also pointed out Kesean Taylor, who scored just 10 points in 14 games.
Manny Paul was the Cardinals’ leading rebounder with an average of 4.3 rebounds a game, and he’ll be a junior.
“That’s going to be a kid who attacks the glass really hard,” Wilson said.
Nelson won’t change his philosophy despite being at a new school. He said that he’ll employ a fast-paced offense that will be based on defense and transition. He wants his team to run and hopes that the offense never gets into a half-court offensive set.
“It’s all about transition,” Wilson said. “That’s something that I’ll be talking about. I’ll talk about expectations. That’s fun basketball (playing in transition). Everybody wants to play basketball until it’s time to do what it takes to play basketball.
“It’s going to be a stern message,” Wilson added. “I’m sure there are going to be some days where they love me, and I’m sure there are going to be some days where they don’t. That’s just a part of it.”
Before Wilson’s press conference, the Cardinals held a signing day for a few seniors who will go play athletically at the collegiate level.
Here are the students who were honored Wednesday’:Aridiana Zamora, York women’s wrestling; Ella Meyers, Morningside softball; Mohamed Sidow, Wayne State wrestling; Hannah Strom, Southeastern women’s basketball; Moises Lupercio, Briar Cliff cross country; Natasha Freiberg, South Dakota track and field; Jalen Galvin, Morningside men’s basketball.