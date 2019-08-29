{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School softball team got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning Thursday against North Bend Central, but the Tigers scored 10 runs in the third inning en route to an 11-2 win. 

Grace McBride and Zoie Schumacher each drove in a run for the Cardinals (0-5). Jada Kempers earned a double in the loss. 

Ella Meyers allowed 10 runs — four were earned — on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. She struck out five and walked a batter. 

Anna Halladay had four RBIs for the Tigers. 

