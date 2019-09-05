WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne High School softball team scored each of the first three innings on Thursday to defeat South Sioux City, 11-1, in four innings.
The Cardinals (0-9) scored their lone run in the fourth inning. Jada Kempers drove in the run on an RBI groundout.
South Sioux was limited to one hit, which came off the bat of Emerson Palsma. Palsma's hit led off the fourth inning, and she scored on Kempers' groundout.
The Blue Devils had 10 hits in the game, and their big inning was in the third with six. Eight of those ten hits were doubles, and Aliah Schulz had two of them.
Kendall Dorey, Schulz and Taytum Sweetland each had two hits for Wayne, which won last year's Class C state championship with a 35-0 record.
Ella Meyers earned the loss for the Cardinals. She allowed nine earned runs while walking four and striking out four Wayne batters.