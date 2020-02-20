South Sioux City wrestling loses four matches in NSAA first round

OMAHA, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School wrestling team competed in the first round of the Class A state tournament on Thursday at the CHI Health Center, and the four Cardinals who competed fell into the consolation bracket with losses.

Cardinals 160-pounder Caleb Kriens got pinned by Lincoln Southeast's Brogan Zegers in 1 minute, 40 seconds. Zegers led 2-0 at the time of the pin.

Then, in the 170-pound bracket, Adan Curiel was pinned in 5:00 by Omaha Central's Justin Davis. Curiel trailed 14-4 at the time of the pin, as he scored all four points on escapes.

Saul Morales, SSC's 195-pound state qualifier, was pinned in 1:08 by Millard South's Chris Worlman.

Jacob Ngeleka lost a 4-2 decision to Preston Welch of Bellevue East. Ngeleka led 1-0 entering the third period, but Welch sealed the win with a takedown with 18 seconds left in the match.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Dalton Anderson of Ponca won two matches and is in the Class C 126-pound semifinals.

Anderson beat Hi-Line's Timmy Smith in the first round. Anderson took a 3-0 lead after the second period with an escape and a late takedown.