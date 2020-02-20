South Sioux City wrestling loses four matches in NSAA first round
NSAA STATE WRESTLING

South Sioux City wrestling loses four matches in NSAA first round

OMAHA, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School wrestling team competed in the first round of the Class A state tournament on Thursday at the CHI Health Center, and the four Cardinals who competed fell into the consolation bracket with losses. 

Cardinals 160-pounder Caleb Kriens got pinned by Lincoln Southeast's Brogan Zegers in 1 minute, 40 seconds. Zegers led 2-0 at the time of the pin. 

Then, in the 170-pound bracket, Adan Curiel was pinned in 5:00 by Omaha Central's Justin Davis. Curiel trailed 14-4 at the time of the pin, as he scored all four points on escapes. 

Saul Morales, SSC's 195-pound state qualifier, was pinned in 1:08 by Millard South's Chris Worlman. 

Jacob Ngeleka lost a 4-2 decision to Preston Welch of Bellevue East. Ngeleka led 1-0 entering the third period, but Welch sealed the win with a takedown with 18 seconds left in the match. 

Meanwhile, Dalton Anderson of Ponca won two matches and is in the Class C 126-pound semifinals. 

Anderson beat Hi-Line's Timmy Smith in the first round. Anderson took a 3-0 lead after the second period with an escape and a late takedown. 

In the quarterfinals, Anderson beat Wilber-Clatonia's Nathan Patak 7-2. Anderson scored four points in the second period with a takedown and a nearfall. 

Anderson faces Valentine's Chris Williams in the semifinal match. 

BRLD's Daven Whitley also won a match on Thursday in the C285 bracket. There, Whitley defeated Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow 9-3 before losing to Eli Simonson of Archbishop Bergan of Fremont in a 91-second pin in the quarterfinals. 

Winnebago's Robbie Lovejoy went 1-1 on the day. His victory came against Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow in a 55-second pin. 

