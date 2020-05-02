South Sioux City's Nyabuay Diew adjusts goals, focus onto Nebraska

“It was a very useful class,” Diew said. “That was my time to workout. Every month, I go up in weight. I learned to always push myself. It might be hard, but you always have to push yourself.”

Diew is doing bodybuilder workouts at home since the class isn’t available, and even though she admits it’s not her type of lifting workout, she’s kept an open mind about it.

Diew believed she wasn’t going to have many problems winning meets during the regular season, but knew there was going to be a challenge when she got to state.

This year, the Cardinals were going to compete in the NSAA Class A division for just this season only, and that class also has one of the state’s best high school discus throwers.

Last year’s Class A champion, Elkhorn South’s Eliana Akough, won with a throw of 141-0 last summer in Omaha, and Diew was eager to see how that competition would have gone.

“State was going to be a challenge, and I was really looking forward to it,” Diew said. “Not getting a chance (to compete) kind of sucks, but I’m trying to keep an open mind about it.”