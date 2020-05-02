South Sioux City's Nyabuay Diew adjusts goals, focus to college career at Nebraska

-
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Nyabuay Diew had one goal in mind heading into this spring as a South Sioux City High School senior, but it’ll have to wait.
Diew, the defending Class B champion in the discus throw as well as the shot put, thought she could get to the 170-foot mark in the discus and 50-foot mark in the shot put at some point this season.
“It’s just a lot of thinking about what could have happened and what the season could’ve been,” Diew said.
The Cardinals senior won the discus state title last season with a throw of 144 feet, and took the 2019 shot put title with a throw of 45 feet, 6 ¼ inches.
Diew and Cardinals coach Joe Krajicek felt Diew could have made big gains this season.
Krajicek admitted he has to catch himself every now and then and remember why the spring season is canceled, but knew there was something special Diew was brewing up.
“From a selfish perspective, it’s rare that you have a kid of her caliber, and it’s unfortunate for her, but it’s not the end for her,” Krajicek said. “We get to watch her again.”
Diew took a strength and conditioning class at South Sioux before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person activities at school. There, Diew learned how to build up her muscles, which helped her with throwing the discus.
“It was a very useful class,” Diew said. “That was my time to workout. Every month, I go up in weight. I learned to always push myself. It might be hard, but you always have to push yourself.”
Diew is doing bodybuilder workouts at home since the class isn’t available, and even though she admits it’s not her type of lifting workout, she’s kept an open mind about it.
Diew believed she wasn’t going to have many problems winning meets during the regular season, but knew there was going to be a challenge when she got to state.
The Cardinals were going to compete in the NSAA Class A division for just this season only, and that class also has one of the state’s best high school discus throwers.
Last year’s Class A champion, Elkhorn South’s Eliana Akough, won with a throw of 141-0 last summer in Omaha, and Diew was eager to see how that competition would have gone.
“State was going to be a challenge, and I was really looking forward to it,” Diew said. “Not getting a chance (to compete) kind of sucks, but I’m trying to keep an open mind about it.”
Krajicek also had an open mind about a track event he wanted to enter Diew in this season. According to Krajicek, he was going to place Diew in the 4x100 meter relay. It’s quite uncommon for a thrower to compete in a fast relay like the 4x1, but Krajicek thought an athlete like Diew could have handled the challenge.
Krajicek didn’t say which leg of the relay she was going to run, but he was going to place Diew in the penultimate race of each meet night.
“She was one of my main options for 4x1, and we were going to make another run at the school record,” Krajicek said. “She is that fast. She’s not just a thrower. We could work with her for a couple weeks and she could be a 5-foot high jumper. You name it and she could do it.
“I’ve never had an elite-level thrower that was even in that conversation,” Krajicek added. “I would venture you wouldn’t find many of them in the state.”
Looking ahead, as Krajicek mentioned, this isn’t the end for Diew.
Diew will move to Lincoln, Nebraska, in the fall to become a thrower for the University of Nebraska track and field team.
Diew is anxious to start her career with the Huskers, but won’t back down from her next challenge.
“Everyone is going to be good,” Diew said. “I feel like it’s going to teach me some good lessons about doing your best and listening to the coaches.”
Diew learned a few lessons during the recruiting process, too.
For example, she learned how to travel on a commercial airline.
When Diew formally opened up her recruiting process, she opted to look anywhere and everywhere. She was looking for something different.
Her first official visit was to Wake Forest, and she was going to get on an airplane for the first time, and she was traveling by herself.
She handled New York’s LaGuardia airport on her own and eventually ended up where she was supposed to be, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Diew was worried about it, and one of the people the Cardinals senior turned to was Krajicek.
Krajicek asked Diew to see her itinerary, and advised Diew to find the gate to the connecting flight.
Coming back home, Diew had to connect through Atlanta International Airport, and when she came back, she told Krajicek that she had little trouble.
“The bigger the environment, the better she is,” Krajicek said.
Krajicek thought she was going to select a school that wasn’t nearby, but Diew realized that she needed to have the same support system around her that helped her get this far.
“I wanted to find independence at first,” Diew said. “I thought I wanted to go far. If I went far away, I wouldn’t have a support system.”
Diew then went to Lincoln for an unofficial visit. She liked what the coaches had to say, the atmosphere, and the opportunity to compete in her home state while being able to come home.
“She had her pick of anywhere she wanted to go,” Krajicek said. “She took a trip to Washington, then Kansas … she had offers from all five of the power conferences. It was neat to watch her go through that. Her picking up a discus when she was a younger girl basically paid for her entire college. It’s special to see that for someone who works as hard as she does.”
Krajicek explained how Nebraska can help Diew get to that 170-foot goal. The Huskers showed Diew how they videotape every one of her throws, and analyze her motion frame-by-frame. According to Krajicek, Nebraska will tweak a few things to Diew’s motion.
“She needs to make sure she’s getting stronger, and that’s the biggest thing for an offseason thrower,” Krajicek said. “... She knows what she’s doing. She didn’t get to that level by not working hard.”
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
