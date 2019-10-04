SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Caleb Kriens tried to provide as much of a spark as he could for the South Sioux City High School football team in a 72-25 loss to Bennington at Cardinal Field on Friday night.
Kriens scored a pair of touchdowns Friday, one in the second quarter that put the Cardinals on the board, then added a score in the third quarter.
Kriens’ first touchdown came with 4 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter that ended a seven-play, 78-yard drive. At that point, South Sioux allowed 46 points and it needed a spark from somewhere.
“I was just trying to get them back into the ball game,” Kriens said. “Their heads were down when (Bennington) scored … we had to score. We had to keep pushing, and in order to build, we have to keep going another yard.”
Kriens also added 64 yards in the Cardinals’ final drive, but as time expired in the first half, Kriens gave up a fumble, and that was a theme for South Sioux.
Then, the Cardinals junior running back added his second touchdown of the night with a 2-yard run in the third quarter that made the score 66-18 in favor of the Badgers.
Kriens had 203 yards on 21 carries on the night.
The Cardinals (1-5) committed eight turnovers in the first half -- four interceptions from quarterback Jacob Aitken, two fumbles on special teams and two additional fumbles.
Bennington converted 27 first-half points off South Sioux’s miscues.
“We couldn’t get the offense rolling at the beginning of the game,” Aitken said. “I feel like (Bennington) covered our receivers’ routes really well, and when we give the ball over to them, bad things happen. I tried to make things happen, but bad things just took a turn. I’m the leader of the offense, and I just have to take everything under my wing.”
Aitken can’t wait to watch film on Saturday to see where he can improve and continue to learn and grow, even if he’s got three more games as a Cardinals senior.
“Coach (Christopher Stein) said at halftime that either we lose or we learn, and I think we came out and learned,” Aitken added. “Compared to last year, we’ve learned a lot. I feel like our team is building a brotherhood that hasn’t been here in the last few years. So far, I think this year is a success even if the record doesn’t show it.”
Aitken realizes that he has to read the secondary better and find what the defense is surrendering.
On the night, Aitken was 8-for-15 for 63 yards, and the big pass play turned into a scoring play for the Cardinals.
On a first down from the Badgers’ 35-yard line, Aitken found sophomore wide receiver Tyler Knowles wide open for a passing touchdown with 8:51 left in the third quarter.
Aitken closed out the Cardinals’ scoring with an eight-yard, fourth-quarter rushing touchdown.
Aitken admitted that the “mental game” isn’t where it needs to be, and knows that the Cardinals can return to their winning ways, just as they did with a 56-27 win in the season-opener against Bryan on Aug. 30.
“We get down with stupid penalties and stuff,” Aitken said. “We shoot ourselves in the foot with the little things.”