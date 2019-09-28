RALSTON, Neb. -- South Sioux dropped an 11-1 game to Mercy/Brownell-Talbott and an 11-0 game to Ralston at a tournament on Saturday.
South Sioux falls to 3-23 on the season.
M/B-T scored two runs in the first and nine in the second. South Sioux's run came on a solo home run by Jada Kempers. Avery Palsma and Grace McBride each had hits.
Ralston scored a run in the first and it was a 1-0 game until the fourth when Ralston tacked on four more runs. Ralston put the game away in the sixth with six more runs.
South Sioux was held to two hits in the loss. Kempers and McBride had the two hits.