SOUTH SIOUX -- South Sioux was able to hang with six-win Mount Michael Benedictine for a quarter but Mount Michael pulled away in the second quarter and went onto beat the Cardinals 38-6 on Friday.
South Sioux fell to 1-7 on the season as Mount Michael improved to 7-1.
Mount Michael scored first as it got a safety with 9:29 left in the quarter.
South Sioux then took the lead on a long touchdown pass with 6:51 left in the first quarter. Mount Michael retook the lead with 1:52 left in the quarter on a running touchdowns.
Then Mount Michael got a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown to go up 22-6 in the second quarter. Another safety put Mount Michael up 24-6 in the third and then another touchdown pass made it 31-6.
The Knights added a touchdown in the fourth quarter for a 38-6 lead.