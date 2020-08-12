South Sioux football halts practice due to positive COVID-19 test

South Sioux started in-season football practice on Monday.

Even with the setback, the Cardinals are still scheduled to open the season on Aug. 28 at home against Sioux City North.

"With everything right now, we plan on playing on August 28 and our kids are excited about it and I am sure North is excited about it," SSC head football coach Chris Stein said. "The NSAA came out with guidelines and I know we will follow them."

South Sioux is still working on the guidelines and protocols for hosting athletic events this fall. Swanson said the district has a good idea about what the plans will be, but more communication is needed and the guidelines haven't been rolled out yet. The plans will be in place by the first football game on Aug. 28.

The first day of school at South Sioux is slated for Thursday, Aug. 13. Face masks will be worn by all students and personnel.

The Cardinals aren't able to practice but Stein did hold a virtual practice with the team on Wednesday.

"I am assuming he took advantage of talking them through some of the stuff," Swanson said. "I can imagine they are frustrated and want to practice but the health of the kids is most important right now. We have to go with what the county health department recommends and we will take the utmost precaution."

