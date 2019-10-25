SOUTH SIOUX -- The South Sioux football team ended the season with a win, defeated Schuyler 41-0 on Friday.
The Cardinals started the season with a victory but lost their last seven games before snapping the losing streak with the win over Schuyler. South Sioux ends the season with a 2-7 record, its first two-win season since 2016. Schuyler ends the season 0-9.
The Cardinals drove down the field in the opening possession and scored for a 7-0 lead. The first quarter closed with the same score but the Cardinals had the ball at Schuyler's 22-yard line.
South Sioux added 21 points in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 28-0 lead. South Sioux recovered a fumble and had an interception in the second quarter.
With nine minutes left in the game, the Cardinals went up 41-0. The Cardinals got another interception late in the game.