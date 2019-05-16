LINCOLN, Neb. -- South Sioux's Elizabeth Gerkin got past the first round of the Class B No. 2 singles state tournament.
Gerkin, a junior, won her first match 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the second round. But her season came to an end when McCook's Sydney Stewart's won the match 6-2, 6-0.
South Sioux's Paola Gomez lost her first-round match at the Class B No. 1 singles state match.
Gomez, a senior, faced Adams Central's Merci Hood in the first round. Hood won the first set 6-2 but Gomez bounced back with a 6-2 second set win. Hood won the third set 10-3 to advance to the second round, ending Gomez's season.
South Sioux seniors Megann Mogensen and Ngoc Nguyen teamed up at No. 1 singles and lost their first-round match to McCook's Riley Hansen and Kori Uerling 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, South Sioux senior Kenia Reynoso Ramirez and junior Avery Palsma lost their first-round match 6-0, 6-0 to Norris' Anastasia Krueger and Madeline Starr.