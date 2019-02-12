SOUTH SIOUX CITY - McKenna Sims and Hannah Storm led the way with 15 points apiece and South Sioux City was much the best downing Schuyler 64-13 in a B-5 subdistrict tournament girls basketball game played at the Minidome Tuesday.
The Cardinals (18-6), who enter postseason play ranked No. 4 in Class B, led 24-1 after one quarter and 34-3 at the half. Mary Beth Rasmussen and Khaia Herron also had eight points each for South Sioux City, which will take on either Columbus or Blair in the subdistrict final here Tuesday at 6 p.m.