OMAHA, Neb. -- South Sioux girls track coach Joe Krajicek said if the team scored 30 points, it would be an unbelievable state meet for his team.
That's exactly the point total the Cardinals scored during the two-day NSAA Class B state track and field meet at Burke Stadium.
After winning one individual title on Friday, the Cardinals finished with two more individual state titles on Saturday and set the school record in the 4x100. The 30 points are the most the SSC girls have ever scored at the NSAA state meet and the Cardinals finished in sixth place.
"They did everything we hoped they could do and then some. It was a lot of fun. They seized the moment," Krajicek said. "It was really cool that they were able to do it when the opportunity was in front on them. It was a great day for us. Every event we were in, did the best we could do."
Nyabuay Diew won the Class B discus title on Friday. Krajicek said whenever Diew does well in the discus, it carries over to the shot put. Once again, Krajicek was right as Diew's success carried over to the shot put on Saturday.
All three of Diew's throws before the finals were at least 43 feet. Those throws alone would've won her the title but in the finals, Diew unleashed a toss of 45-feet, 6-2.5 inches. The junior won her second championship of the weekend as she claimed the shot put title by more than three feet.
"Once we crossed 45 feet, we knew there was no one there to catch her. That first throw, she was just doing what she does and as a coach, it's great to see her do that," Krajicek said. "Coach Adam Hinds has done a fantastic job with her this year and taken her to another level. It's great having her back because she will be better, it's a question of how much better."
Megan Hansen was the top seed in the 100 hurdles coming into the state meet in Class B. She backed that up with the top time in Friday's prelims. Then on Saturday, Hansen once again proved she's the best 100 hurdler in Class B when she won the race in 14.99 seconds, breaking her own school record and winning the race in almost a half-second.
"It was a close race for about half of it and put the hammer down. There wasn't anybody that could beat her when she is at her best," Krajicek said. "When she came out today, she had that look. She's not going to be happy with anything other than winning it in Class A next year and she's going to have to run 14.6, 14.7 and she's up for the challenge."
Hansen's time in the 100 hurdlers came shortly after she ran in the 4x100 with Trista Harsma, Marybeth Rasmussen and McKenna Sims. The group just missed out on winning a medal as their time put them in ninth place. However, their time of 50.77 was good enough to break the school record.
"The kids, they did the best they could. When you cut eight-tenths off your season best, they ran the perfect race and thrilled for them to get the school record," Krajicek said. "They were disappointed but when I asked eighth place or school record, they said school record and that meant a lot for them. For Marybeth, her last race is a school record and it's great way to send her and McKenna out."
Krajicek thought the team was capable of running at least 50.80 to break the school record coming into the state meet.
On Friday, freshman Ashley Hedquist finished in 23rd place in the 3,200 in 13:40.76. Hansen ran 49.42 in the 300 hurdle prelims on Friday.
For the South Sioux boys, senior Ahmed Bare was part of the sixth-place 4x800 team on Friday. He almost won another medal during his final race as a Cardinal. Bare ran a season-best time by six seconds and finished in ninth place, one spot away from claiming a medal, in 4:35.26.
"You can't ask more from a kid to run faster than they've ever run before. We are super proud of him and everything he's been able to accomplish," SSC boys track coach Sean Fitzsimmons said. "Winning a medal in the 4x800 made him a little bit hungrier. It was his first state meet and to get a medal and then come back and just miss, I think that was a little bit heartbreaking but we are all so proud of him."
Juan Balderas finished in 15th place in the 800 in 2:04.35. The SSC relay team of Weston Wilson, Awnan Bouvilom, Alex Sotelo and Dylan McGuire finished in 13th place in the 4x100 in 45.28.
Champions
Hartington-Newcastle's Lincoln McPhillips won the boys long jump in Class D. He had a jump of 22-1.25, a few inches longer than what Mullen's Lane Edis had at 21-10.5. Then McPhillips added a second title on Saturday, this time in the boys 100 dash when he finished in 11.11, .11 faster than second place. McPhillips added a third-place finish in the high jump on Friday, clearing 6-4.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Sara Reifenrath won the girls 100 dash in 12.29, well ahead of second place - Kearney Catholic's Kayla Lee in 12.64. Reifenrath then had a dominating performance in the 400 dash when she finished in 56.83, almost a full second faster than second place (57.78). Reifenrath added a third title in the 200, winning the race by more than a second. Reifenrath crossed the line in 24.66. Second place came in with a time of 25.84.
BRLD's Nicholas Ronnfeldt won the Class C boys discus. He finished with a toss of 165-1 to come away as the champion, winning the title by five feet as second place had a toss of 159-6.
Class B
Wayne's Gabrielle Meyer finished in eighth place in the girls 800 run in 2:25.95.
Class C
Emerson-Hubbard-Pender's Ashley Ostrand finished in second place in the girls 200 dash in 25.84, she was third in the 100 dash in 12.71. She added a fourth-place finish in the 400 in 59.83.
Crofton's Cody Crosley finished in fifth place in the boys long jump with a distance of 20-4.5. Tyler Janssen finished in seventh place in the boys 800 run in 2:00.42.
Ponca's Brooke Languis finished in seventh in the girls shot put with a toss of 40-2.75.
BLRD's Kelsey Larsen finished in seventh place in the girls 800 run in 2:25.37.
Wakefield's team of Justin Erb, Charlie Lopez-Ramos, Logan Bokemper and Esgar Godinez finished in sixth place in the boys 4x400 in 3:29.70.
Class D
Allen's Jordyn Carr finished in second place in the girls long jump with a distance of 17-4.25. Alli Jackson finished in second place in the girls 800 run in 2:23.41.
Allen's boys 4x400 team of Noah Carr, Devin Twohig, Avery Fredericksen and Brogan Jones finished in second place in 3:31.38. Allen's boys 4x100 team of Noah Carr, Joshua Grone, Jones and Twohig finished in fourth place in 45.18. Noah Carr was third in the 200 dash in 22.84 and eighth in the 100 dash in 11.58.
The Wynot girls 4x400 team of Kendra Pinkelman, Emersyn Sudbeck, Autumn Lawson and Karley Heimes finished in second place in 4:15.30.
Hartington-Newcastle's Isabelle Harms finished in fifth place in the girls triple jump with a distance of 34-2, she was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 16.31 and she was seventh in the high jump after clearing 5-0.