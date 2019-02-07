SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb -- Even when shots kept clanking off the rim, South Sioux City girls basketball coach Molly Hornbeck urged her team to keep shooting here Thursday night.
And, the Cardinals apparently listened, pulling away in the second half for a 90-58 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the Mini-Dome.
South Sioux City was just 1-for-18 from beyond the arc in the first half and 13-for-36 overall, but still managed to cling to a 27-25 halftime lead.
The Cardinals righted the ship in the third quarter, making 13 of 21 shots while ringing up 34 points. They tacked on 29 more in the fourth quarter, finishing off an unbeaten regular season at home.
“We’ve got four girls who are shooting 33 percent or higher from three and you just have to tell them to shake it off and keep shooting,” Hornbeck said. “We did move McKenna (Sims) to a more inside spot in the zone so that she could go to work on the boards and she was more effective there. The lid came off and we hit a few outside shots which was able to free us up, too.
“The Mini-Dome is a special place, not only for us but in the state. The girls feel at home here, we always get a nice crowd and it was nice to end the regular season with a win on our home court.”
South Sioux City, which moved back into the No. 1 spot in the Lincoln Journal Star Nebraska Class B ratings this week, improved its overall record to 17-5 with a 10th consecutive win. The Cardinals’ last loss was to Crofton in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic Jan. 4 at the Tyson Events Center.
McKenna Sims, a senior all-stater headed to Illinois State, had a huge second half in her final game at home. The 5-9 guard exploded for 26 of her game-high 30 points in the final two quarters.
Sims, Marybeth Rasmussen, Selene Guzman and Taryn Christensen were introduced for Senior Night before the game. Christensen was lost for the season because of a knee injury before Christmas break.
Rasmussen added 20 points, 12 of those in the first half, while sophomore Kyra Fischer finished with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Sims wound up with a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.
“Our seniors are a great group of kids, obviously athletically but also off the court,” Hornbeck said. “They want it more than anyone so hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
South Sioux City forced 27 turnovers, turning a good number of those into baskets. Sergeant Bluff-Luton also struggled from the field, making 20 of 57 shots.
Kenzie Foley posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Abby Wisecup was also in double figures with 11 points for the Warriors, who slipped to 10-9 on the season.
Foley tossed in 11 points in the first quarter, helping the Warriors forge an 18-14 lead. Both teams went long stretches without scoring in the second quarter and a layup by Rasmussen with 3.5 seconds left gave South Sioux a two-point lead at the break.
Sims rang up 15 points in the third quarter when the SSC press began to take its toll on the the Warriors. While the Cardinals were regaining their shooting form, SB-L made just 3 of 15 shots in the third quarter, falling behind 61-39 after the 34-point SSC salvo.
“We knew we would have to have a good third quarter to overcome our poor shooting in the first half,” Hornbeck said. “But when you’re a team that plays up-tempo like us you have the possibility of scoring eight points when you’re off or 34 if you’re on. I like the second half a lot better.”
South Sioux City has one regular season game remaining Friday at Omaha Gross.
The loss to Crofton in early January came on the heels of back-to-back setbacks in the Waverly Holiday Tournament. Another loss was to Omaha Skutt, but the Cardinals have since avenged that with a recent 69-59 win over the SkyHawks. The Cardinals also lost to Oak Ridge at a tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, back in December.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton has one Missouri River Conference game remaining at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson before opening regional play at home against Spencer next Wednesday.